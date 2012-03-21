* UK LNG imports halved in January year on year

LONDON, March 21 British prompt gas prices slipped on Wednesday as continuously low demand levels outweighed an undersupplied system and worries over deteriorating liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports.

UK seaborne gas imports halved in January year on year, frequently providing less than 10 percent of total supply during the month, analysis of flow and import data showed.

Despite concerns, near-term and later-dated gas contracts shed gains on Wednesday as forecasters said temperatures over the next 10 days would be about 2 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal, which pushed Thursday gas demand forecasts 10 percent below seasonal norms.

Day-ahead gas fell 1.20 pence to 59.80 pence per therm at 1625 GMT on the back of the bearish forecasts.

Gas for immediate delivery also traded down at 60.70 pence, but the short system kept losses at a minimum.

UK LNG deliveries have slumped over the past six months near to bare minimum levels as Qatar, the country's main supplier, re-directs cargoes to higher-paying markets in Asia.

"There is a lot less LNG coming, and that's where a lot of the underlying bullishness in UK prices is coming from," one trader from a major European utility said.

"LNG diversions have added between 10 to 15 pence per therm to the price of UK gas over the past months," he added.

A discount of prompt gas prices to the month-ahead contract continued to support injections into underground storage sites, rising to 25 million cubic metres (mcm) on Wednesday.

That, combined with rising exports to mainland Europe at 15 mcm/day, will prevent bigger price slides, analysts at Point Carbon said.

The benchmark summer 2012 gas contract slipped 2 percent from highs reached on Tuesday as the bearish prompt weighed on futures contracts and the oil market traded sideways.

The contract traded at 60.45 pence, down 0.90 pence from the previous session's closing price.

POWER

British electricity prices also eased on Tuesday as it became cheaper to burn gas for power production.

Day-ahead baseload fell 25 pence to 46.25 pounds per megawatt-hour.

The market also defied weak wind power production forecasts, which showed output would more than halve on Thursday compared with levels reached on Tuesday. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; editing by Jane Baird)