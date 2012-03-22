* Rough halves injection capacity March 26-31

* UK temperatures to reach highs of 19 degrees Celsius

London, March 22 British spot gas prices sank on Thursday as rising temperatures pushed demand 12 percent below the seasonal average and on reduced injection capacity into Rough storage, while weaker crude oil prices led to a drop in forward gas contracts.

Gas for immediate delivery swung to a 15-day low at 58.60 pence per therm as upward revised temperature forecasts led to expectations of lower demand during the warm spell.

Day-ahead gas fell 0.95 pence to 58.90 pence.

UK temperatures are forecast to maintain highs of up to 18 and 19 degrees Celsius until Sunday.

Centrica's plan to halve gas injection capacity at Britain's largest storage site, Rough, from March 26-31 added to downward momentum.

Since February, traders have been injecting gas into storage in order to balance an oversupplied gas network. Injection limits raise the prospect of continued oversupply at a time when mild weather is expected to weigh on demand.

"The system is long, the forecast is warm and Brent crude is down," a trader from a UK utility said in explaining the price drop.

Gas for weekend delivery dropped 1.35 pence to 58 pence, while gas for working days next week saw a 2 pence drop to 57.75 pence.

The network was 10 million cubic meters/day oversupplied, flow data shows.

Further forward, the summer 2012 gas contract fell more than half a penny to 59.63 pence but remained above its 50 and 100 exponential daily moving average, key support levels.

In the power market, day-ahead baseload fell 75 pence to 45.50 pounds per megawatt hour on healthy supply margins.

Gas-fired power plants provided 32 percent of the UK's electricity supply, with coal contributing a further 45.7 percent and nuclear just 13.7 percent. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alison Birrane)