* UK temperatures to reach highs of 18 degrees Celsius
* Injections into Rough to be halved March 26-31
* EDF Energy to restart nuclear reactor on Friday
LONDON, March 22 British prompt gas prices fell
to a five-week low on Thursday as demand was expected to drop as
much as 13 percent below seasonal norms and as weak global
economic data pulled down the wider energy complex, including
British gas futures.
Within-day and day-ahead gas prices dropped 6
percent in one session as unusually mild weather weighed on
demand and the market was oversupplied.
"The system is long, the forecast is warm and Brent crude is
down," a trader from a UK utility said in explaining the price
drop.
Thursday gas traded down nearly 4 pence at 57.05 pence per
therm, while Friday gas slipped 2.60 pence to 57.25 pence.
Friday gas demand was forecast at 13 percent below seasonal
norms as temperatures are expected to rise to 18 degrees Celsius
in south-western England, according to Met Office predictions.
Week-ahead prices also fell in line with the weak price
movements closer in and following news that gas stock injections
into Britain's largest storage facility, Rough, would be halved
next week.
Since February, traders have been injecting gas into storage
in order to balance an oversupplied gas network. Injection
limits raise the prospect of continued oversupply at a time when
mild weather is expected to weigh on demand.
Week-ahead gas fell 2.10 pence to 57.25 pence per therm.
Further forward, the summer 2012 gas contract
fell nearly 1 penny to 59.25 pence, touching its 200-day
exponential daily moving average, a key support level.
Sliding Brent crude prices were the main reason for weak
futures contracts as poor Chinese and European manufacturing
data stoked fears that slowing economic growth could dent global
energy demand.
Brent crude traded down around 2.6 percent for the week.
In the power market, day-ahead baseload fell 75 pence to
45.50 pounds per megawatt hour on healthy supply margins and as
weak gas prices meant the fuel was cheaper to burn in power
plants.
Gas-fired power plants provided 34 percent of the UK's
electricity supply, with coal contributing a further 44 percent
and nuclear 13 percent.
Around 4 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity was still
offline on Thursday, but EDF Energy's 480-MW Hinkley Point B-8
reactor was due restart on Friday following an unplanned outage
on March 18.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; Editing by
Jane Baird)