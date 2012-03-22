* UK temperatures to reach highs of 18 degrees Celsius

* Injections into Rough to be halved March 26-31

* EDF Energy to restart nuclear reactor on Friday (Rewrites throughout)

LONDON, March 22 British prompt gas prices fell to a five-week low on Thursday as demand was expected to drop as much as 13 percent below seasonal norms and as weak global economic data pulled down the wider energy complex, including British gas futures.

Within-day and day-ahead gas prices dropped 6 percent in one session as unusually mild weather weighed on demand and the market was oversupplied.

"The system is long, the forecast is warm and Brent crude is down," a trader from a UK utility said in explaining the price drop.

Thursday gas traded down nearly 4 pence at 57.05 pence per therm, while Friday gas slipped 2.60 pence to 57.25 pence.

Friday gas demand was forecast at 13 percent below seasonal norms as temperatures are expected to rise to 18 degrees Celsius in south-western England, according to Met Office predictions.

Week-ahead prices also fell in line with the weak price movements closer in and following news that gas stock injections into Britain's largest storage facility, Rough, would be halved next week.

Since February, traders have been injecting gas into storage in order to balance an oversupplied gas network. Injection limits raise the prospect of continued oversupply at a time when mild weather is expected to weigh on demand.

Week-ahead gas fell 2.10 pence to 57.25 pence per therm.

Further forward, the summer 2012 gas contract fell nearly 1 penny to 59.25 pence, touching its 200-day exponential daily moving average, a key support level.

Sliding Brent crude prices were the main reason for weak futures contracts as poor Chinese and European manufacturing data stoked fears that slowing economic growth could dent global energy demand.

Brent crude traded down around 2.6 percent for the week.

In the power market, day-ahead baseload fell 75 pence to 45.50 pounds per megawatt hour on healthy supply margins and as weak gas prices meant the fuel was cheaper to burn in power plants.

Gas-fired power plants provided 34 percent of the UK's electricity supply, with coal contributing a further 44 percent and nuclear 13 percent.

Around 4 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity was still offline on Thursday, but EDF Energy's 480-MW Hinkley Point B-8 reactor was due restart on Friday following an unplanned outage on March 18. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps; Editing by Jane Baird)