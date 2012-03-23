* Within-day gas falls to unusual discount to summer gas

* EDF Energy restarts nuclear reactor early Friday (Updates prices, adds power comment)

LONDON, March 23 British spot gas prices slipped to a two-month low on Friday as temperatures hit 19 degrees Celcius in the south-west, which limited the use of gas in heaters, and as weak demand left the market oversupplied.

Gas for immediate delivery fell 3.55 pence to 53.50 pence per therm, showing an unusual discount of 5.35 pence to the benchmark summer 2012 contract, which typically trades below winter gas prices.

This year, however, geopolitical tensions with Iran and the threat of Middle East supply disruptions have spurred crude oil prices higher, also lifting curve gas prices.

In contrast, near-term gas prices have been pressured lower by an unusually mild winter and low demand, leading to spot prices trading at a discount to forward contracts.

That reversal has prompted an early start to the storage injection season, as players store cheap gas now to sell at a higher price in the summer.

Expectations of higher prices this summer encouraged further injections into underground storage sites, with the UK's biggest facility, Rough, now twice as full as last year at 49 percent.

Stock levels at the UK's South Hook liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal have risen to near maximum levels as low demand and slumping prices kept a lid on send-out.

LNG terminal output in March fell 52 percent over the prior year, although South Hook flows will likely increase to clear storage space ahead of a cargo delivery due next Friday.

Despite weak demand, increasing exports to mainland Europe and rising demand for storage injection may limit the downward pressure on prices, analysts from Point Carbon said.

A planned halving in storage injection capacity at Rough between March 26-31 provides a bearish price signal, since it may lead to oversupply.

Forecasters see above-average temperatures turning cooler from next weekend.

British prompt electricity prices also fell, trading down 50 pence at 45.00 pounds per megawatt-hour following improved supply margins thanks to the restart of a nuclear reactor and as weak gas prices made it cheaper to burn the fuel in power plants.

EDF Energy reconnected its 480-MW Hinkley Point B-8 nuclear reactor early on Friday. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)