LONDON, March 29 UK gas prices remained firm on Thursday as concerns over Total's North Sea gas leak kept the pressure on markets.

Traders said that fears of a major incident at Total's Elgin platform off the east coast of Scotland was preventing prices from falling.

Within-day gas prices were trading at 57.50 pence per therm at 1130 GMT, and prices for next-day delivery were around 57.50 pence, at similar levels than the previous day.

Further out on the curve prices also remained high, with the NBP summer 2012 contract trading around 61.70 pence a therm.

"Gas demand is pretty low because it is so mild across the UK, but no trader wants to be caught on the wrong side of a gas deal should a gas rig blow up and that is preventing prices from falling in line with low demand," one gas trader said.

Britain is experiencing a spell of mild weather, and as a result UK gas demand was expected to be 222.5 million cubic metres (mcm) per day on Thursday, over 25 percent below the seasonal average, according to data from National Grid.

With flows expected to come in around 233 mcm, the system was expected to be slightly oversupplied, implying the possibility of storage injections or exports to continental Europe.

As a result of the warm weather, day-ahead baseload (24 hours delivery) power prices fell one pound to 44.35 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

WEATHER

The UK's MetOffice said it expected the mild weather to continue, saying that Friday would be "a largely sunny and very warm day," with temperatures ranging from 15 to 22 degrees Celsius. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein, editing by William Hardy)