* Gas market 17 mcm/d oversupplied
* Seasonal contract change caps Monday gains
* Total still struggling to contain North Sea gas leak
LONDON, March 30 British within-day gas prices
plunged close to a six-month low on Friday as demand slipped 18
percent below seasonal norms, leaving the system heavily
oversupplied following the upturn in flows from the South Hook
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal.
Gas for immediate delivery slumped by 12 percent day on day
to 50.00 pence per therm, down 6.60 pence on Thursday's closing
price.
The UK gas market was around 17 million cubic metres per day
(mcm/d) oversupplied, after supply from the South Hook LNG
terminal nearly doubled to around 30 mcm/d, following the
unloading of Qatari LNG tanker Umm Slal.
At the same time, demand for gas remained subdued on the
back of unseasonably mild weather and low requests for gas from
continental Europe.
Friday demand was pegged at 230 mcm/d, around 18 percent
below levels usually seen at this time of the year, while
temperatures stood around 2.3 degrees Celsius above norms.
Monday gas prices, on the other hand, traded higher as
Centrica's Rough storage site, Britain's largest, was expected
to resume full injection capacity on Saturday, supporting demand
for gas.
The contract traded at 60.90 pence, up 4.65 pence from the
previous session.
But traders said the rolling of seasonal contracts from
winter to summer on Monday capped gains as the summer demand
profile would kick in while supply remained at higher winter
levels.
"The season roll is not supporting prices. We now have
summer demand patterns while winter supply levels continue," one
European gas trader at a utility said.
At the same time, Total continued to struggle to plug a leak
at its Elgin gas platform, capping output from the field which
was supplying around 9 mcm/d before it was shut at the weekend.
Analysts estimated the platform would not restart production
this year, even if a solution to stop the leak was found
quickly.
Further out, trading across the curve was flat, with oil
prices providing little direction.
Gas for summer 2012 traded down 0.10 pence at
60.75 pence on its final trading day.
Electricity contracts attracted little interest on the
prompt, while outgoing front-month April fell 0.65 pounds to
46.75 pounds per megawatt-hour.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)