* Impending maintenance programmes heighten supply risk

* Temperatures to drop by weekend

* Winter 2012 gas prices rise above key DMA values (Updates prices, graph, updates weather outlook)

LONDON , April 12 British gas prices rose across the board on Thursday in response to tightening supplies due to a combination of falling domestic production and lower deliveries from the Netherlands and Norway.

Output from North Sea fields dropped this morning due to reduced supplies from Shell's Bacton terminal, with supply further constrained by lower Norwegian deliveries via the Vesterled pipeline.

Imports from the Netherlands dropped to zero compared with 17 million cubic meters/day (mcm/day) overnight, according to flow data from National Grid.

Shell's Bacton terminal is expected to start two-day maintenance from Friday, according to an earlier announcement, resulting in a loss of supply of 11 mcm/day.

Norway's Vesterled pipeline is expected to undergo an 18-hour maintenance outage next Wednesday, according to Norwegian pipeline operator Gassco, resulting in a loss of 10 mcm/day in volume.

Within-day gas rose 1.45 pence to 61.15 pence per therm during the morning, and then rose further to 61.75 pence in the afternoon.

Gas for Friday delivery was trading at 61.20 pence at 1520 GMT (1620 BST), up 3 pennies on the day.

Rising send-out from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals is keeping a lid on gains, however.

The current LNG send out rate is 70 mcm/day, up from Wednesday's level of 68 mcm/day.

Flows from South Hook are currently at 47 mcm/day and from Isle of Grain 19 mcm/day, while there is no send out from Dragon.

South Hook is expecting three cargoes between now and Monday, signaling expectations of continued high send out from the terminal during that period.

Further forward, the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract also made gains, rising to 72.75 pence a therm (made slight gains, up 0.70 pence.

The gains mean that the contract was back above all its 50, 100 and 200 exponential daily moving average (DMA) values.

Despite these rises, Goldman Sachs has cut its UK gas price forecast for 2012 by nearly five percent to 69.7 pence per therm due to high storage inventories following a mild winter.

WEATHER

The rest of the week is forecast to be dry and slightly colder than normal, while next week will be unsettled but also warmer, forecasters from Point Carbon said.

The UK's MetOffice said that the weather would be "feeling cold with occasionally fresh northerly winds" and maximum temperatures of 8 degrees Celsius. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Henning Gloystein)