* Gas system 18 mcm undersupplied
* Temperatures to remain stable, rainfall expected
LONDON, April 18 British prompt gas prices
remained firm on Wednesday morning as the system was still tight
following an outage at Centrica's South Morecambe gas
field earlier this week.
Gas for day-ahead delivery was trading at 60.70
pence per therm at 0900 GMT (1000 BST), level with Tuesday
afternoon, while within-day gas prices were at 61.25 pence.
Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Thursday
were at 46.55 pounds per megawatt-hour.
"The UK system opened short this morning (as) the technical
issue at the Morecambe South field has caused flows into Barrow
to drop to 0, and there is no news of when the issue will be
resolved," analysts at Point Carbon said, but added that below
seasonal demand meant that the price outlook for UK spot gas was
sideways.
Production at Centrica's South Morecambe gas field in the
Irish Sea stopped unexpectedly on Monday afternoon due to a
technical problem, cutting around 6 million cubic metres per day
(mcm/d) of supply.
Daily gas demand in Britain was expected to be 259.6 million
cubic metres (mcm), around 10 percent below the seasonal norm,
according to National Grid data.
But with expected supplies at only 241.4 mcm, the system was
expected to be over 18 mcm undersupplied, implying a need for
storage withdrawals or imports.
The UK's gas storage sites were filled to an average of
59.79 percent on Tuesday, according to Gas Infrastructure
Europe, more than 16 percent above the European average.
The UK's MetOffice said that it expected temperatures in
Britain to remain at a maximum of 9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday
and Thursday, and that showers would occur across the country.
Further out on the curve, the gas contract for delivery in
May was trading at 58.35 pence a therm.
Brokerage GFI said it expected the contract to drop in
value.
"Breaking 57.75 will eventually give way and the bears will
triumph," GFI said in a research note, adding that the next
downward targets would then be 56.40 and 55.20 pence per therm.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jason Neely)