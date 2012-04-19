* Norway, Netherlands boost gas exports

* Terminal send-out to remain high

LONDON, April 19 British spot gas prices hit a nine-day low on Thursday morning as resuming output from Centrica's South Morecambe field boosted domestic supplies while milder weather weakened demand.

Gas for immediate delivery fell 1.50 pence to 59.05 pence per therm at 0930 GMT, its lowest point since April 11, on the back of an oversupplied network and lower heating demand.

Higher imports from Norway and the Netherlands added to downward price pressures across the UK prompt market.

Day-ahead gas fell 0.60 pence to 59.25 pence and weekend gas dropped to 58.70 pence, down 0.40 pence.

Analysts from Point Carbon predicted a bearish trend for the contract, estimating a trading range of 58.70 to 59.90 pence.

Flows from South Morecambe rose overnight to around 6 million cubic metres/day from zero after a technical issue forced Centrica to stop production at the start of the week.

Norway boosted flows to 35 mcm/day via the Langeled pipeline.

The UK gas market was oversupplied by 2 mcm/day.

Send-out from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals was strong with the South Hook terminal in Wales adding over 50 mcm/day.

There are at least six LNG cargoes heading toward the UK suggesting send outs could remain high. Terminals boost flows ahead of deliveries in order to clear space in storage tanks.

Withdrawals from the UK's biggest underground storage site, Rough, fell sharply to 10 mcm/day from about 40 mcm/day earlier.

Meteorologists from Point Carbon said: "The low over the UK will stay (and weaken) this week. Next week yet another low enters and will be centred just west of the UK."

"This will give very wet weather to England. Temperatures a bit below normal, with a slight rising tendency," they added.

Day-ahead baseload power traded at 45.70 pounds per megawatt hour, down 85 pence from the previous session. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by Jason Neely)