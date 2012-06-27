* Exports to Belgium to resume Thursday, 1.6 mcm/d nominated

* Kollsnes to reduce output in July, August

* Power falls as wind output makes up for nuclear outage

LONDON, June 27 British day-ahead gas prices rose on Wednesday as demand was expected to increase following the restart of Britain's gas export pipeline to Belgium, while news about maintenance in Norway supported the July and August prices.

Gas for delivery on Thursday rose 0.75 pence to 55.25 pence per therm on the back of the prospect of higher demand for UK gas with the reopening of the IUK pipeline to Belgium following a two-week maintenance outage.

Day-ahead exports to Belgium are expected to reach 1.6 million cubic meters/day, according to nominations.

The outage has been reducing gas demand significantly, with Wednesday consumption still pegged at more than 30 percent below seasonal norms, grid operator data showed.

Traders remained wary about ongoing Norwegian oil and gas sector strikes which have so far not affected gas exports to the UK or continental Europe.

Analysts at JBC Energy estimated around 21 mcm/d in Norwegian gas output have been cut due to the strike.

An update on maintenance on gas infrastructure in Norway, Britain's main gas supplier, supported gains on the July and August contracts, when maintenance is due to cut flows from Norway's main gas export processing plant.

Gassco's Kollsnes gas processing plant will cut flows by 39 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) from July 5-23 and again by 45 mcm/d from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, the operator said on Wednesday.

"Gassco announced extensive maintenance in July and August affecting Kollsnes which I think supported July and August prices," a UK gas trader at a utility said.

July gas rose 0.50 pence to 55.25 pence, while the August contract traded at 54.85 pence, up 0.30 pence.

Further out, winter 2012 gas rebounded from a fresh 16-month low reached on Tuesday as late Tuesday gains in Brent crude prices, reacting to Norwegian oil output cuts due to the strike, supported long-term gas contracts.

The winter 2012 contract rose 0.30 pence to 63.50 pence.

In Britain's power market, prompt prices eased as the market coped with an unplanned nuclear outage thanks to higher wind power output.

Baseload day-ahead electricity fell 25 pence to 42.40 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).

EDF Energy's 610-MW Heysham 1-2 nuclear unit shut down unexpectedly on Monday evening after an electrical fault, but the unplanned cut in power supply was expected to be made up by up to 3,000 MW in wind power production on Thursday, National Grid data showed.

The Heysham 1-2 unit is scheduled to restart on June 30, while its twin reactor Heysham 1-1 is due to stop for a statutory outage on June 29. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps. Editing by Jane Merriman)