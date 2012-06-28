* Norwegian flows return after cuts
* Liquidity falls ahead of Q3 contract period
LONDON, June 28 British prompt gas prices fell
on Thursday from 15-day highs as Norway and the Netherlands
boosted exports and surging temperatures in southeast England
cut domestic heating demand.
Gas for Friday delivery pared sharp gains in the previous
session, falling 0.65 pence to 55.60 pence a therm as Norwegian
flows via the Langeled pipeline recovered somewhat after halving
unexpectedly on Wednesday, raising fears it was linked to
ongoing strike actions by Norway's offshore workers.
Norwegian authorities said gas production has been cut by
around 12 mcm/d, or 4 percent, as a result of extended strikes,
far less than the reduction in Langeled deliveries on
Wednesday.
Langeled flows recovered to about 35 million cubic
metres/day (mcm/day) from 20 mcm/day on Thursday morning,
boosting supplies and driving Britain's transmission system
slightly long.
Gas for immediate delivery fell 0.60 pence to 55.60 pence.
Rising supplies outweighed the impact of greater export
demand from Britain to Belgium as the sub-sea interconnector
returned from maintenance, traders said.
The UK-Belgium IUK pipeline was exporting at a rate of 15
mcm/day, according to nominations, not enough to support prices
given rising supply confidence.
The outage of the pipeline for annual maintenance has been
reducing gas demand significantly, with Thursday consumption
still pegged at more than 30 percent below seasonal norms, grid
operator data showed.
Month-ahead gas contracts July and August headed lower as
the impact of unexpected maintenance on Norway's Kollsnes gas
processing plant announced on Wednesday faded.
July gas lost 0.58 pence to 55.25 pence, and August traded
0.35 pence lower at 55.10 pence.
Gassco's Kollsnes gas processing plant will cut flows by 39
million cubic metres per day (mcm/d) from July 5-23 and again by
45 mcm/d from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10, the operator said on
Wednesday.
"The IUK pipeline is back, but oil is weak and the upward
run yesterday looks to have been over-done...traders also seem
unwilling to take big positions ahead of the start of the third
quarter over the weekend," a trader with a major UK utility
said.
Further out, the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract fell
0.70 pence to 63.30 pence as oil slipped below $93 a barrel.
In Britain's power market, prompt prices eased slightly as
the market coped with lower nuclear output thanks to higher wind
and gas-fired power output.
Baseload day-ahead electricity fell 5 pence to 42.35 pounds
per megawatt-hour (MWh).
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by William Hardy)