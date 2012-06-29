* Brent tops $93 per barrel on euro zone agreement
* Norway imports unaffected by strike output cuts
* Power curve rises as spark spreads sell off
LONDON, June 29 British gas prices rose across
the board on Friday as oil and equities markets rebounded
following a euro zone agreement to cut borrowing costs, while UK
gas traders continued monitoring imports from Norway where
strikes have cut oil and gas output.
The benchmark front-season gas price in Europe's
most liquid gas market rose nearly 1 percent to 63.70 pence per
therm, mirroring gains in the crude market, where Brent
topped $93 per barrel following euro zone leaders' agreement to
tackle soaring Italian and Spanish borrowing costs.
Europe's FTSE Eurofirst 300 shares index rose 1.8
percent and the euro rose over 1 percent in a parallel
rebound.
UK prompt gas prices also reflected these gains and edged
higher amid low trading activity on the short-term contracts,
traders said.
"General sentiment is up today with the curve on oil and the
EU agreement and therefore the prompt is up in sympathy," said
on UK gas trader at a utility.
UK gas for delivery on Monday rose 0.65 pence to
56.00 pence per therm, while within-day gas traded at 55.70
pence, up 0.70 pence.
UK gas traders also continued closely watching imports from
Norway, which have thus far not been impacted from ongoing
strikes in Norway's oil and gas sector that have cut around 4
percent of gas output and 18 percent of oil production.
Following a sector meeting on Friday, the unions decided not
to escalate strike action before another meeting early next
week.
"There has been no impact on flows to Europe," another gas
trader based in Britain said.
Imports from Norway via the Langeled subsea pipeline stood
at around 30 million cubic metres per day (mcm/d), which buyers
said was high for summer time, when demand and imports usually
drop.
Demand for UK gas remained low despite the resumption of
exports to Belgium earlier this week after maintenance work,
with levels pegged at 31 percent below seasonal norms.
In Britain's power market, prompt prices also rose as they
tracked movements in the gas market, with the restart of a large
nuclear reactor on Saturday providing little counter-weight.
Baseload power for Monday delivery rose 40 pence to 42.75
pounds per megawatt-hour.
Outgoing front-month July and other curve contracts also
ticked higher as traders said sparks spreads, the profit from
burning gas for power generation, were sold off strongly.
"There's a lot of spark selling on front months and winter
12. Even with rise in carbon people are happy to sell," one
power trader said.
Carbon prices, which are added to the cost of generating
electricity, have risen around 30 percent in June as the
European Commission is gearing up to ease a glut of carbon
permits that has depressed prices.
European carbon prices traded at around 8.30 euros per tonne
on Friday.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)