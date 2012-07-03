* Brent rises on Strait of Hormuz tensions, Norway output
cut
* Prompt gas up as Dutch exports drop leaves system short
LONDON, July 3 British benchmark front-season
gas prices continued rising towards one-month highs on Tuesday
as oil prices extended gains on the back of threats to oil
transport through the Strait of Hormuz and Norwegian production
cuts.
The winter 2012 gas price traded up to 65.25
pence per therm on Tuesday, the highest since June 11, while
summer 2013 gained 0.30 pence to 58.55 pence.
Brent crude climbed above $98 per barrel earlier in the
session on renewed threats by Iran to interrupt oil tanker
traffic in the Strait of Hormuz, a shipping route that is also
key to Europe's liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries from top
producer Qatar.
Norway also delayed its first oil cargoes after a week-long
strike has cut production and started affecting exports. [ID:
nL6E8I26PB]
European stock markets also supported upward momentum as
traders expected major central banks to take more policy action
after weak manufacturing data showed the impact of the euro zone
debt crisis.
Closer in, prompt gas prices also gained, rising 0.30 pence
to 56.80 pence on the within-day contract as low exports from
the Netherlands left the market undersupplied, while storage
withdrawals were used to try to fill the supply gap.
Traders expected prices to continue rising, reflecting price
movements in Monday's session.
"Just look at what happened yesterday. Currently the day is
pretty much a mirror image," one UK gas trader said.
Imports from the Netherlands fell to zero at around 0700
GMT, National Grid data showed, after flows through the Dutch
BBL pipeline have been volatile for days.
In Britain's power market, long-term prices also tracked
bullish trading in the wider energy complex and gained day on
day.
Winter 2012 baseload power rose 60 pence to 47.35 pounds per
megawatt-hour (MWh).
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)