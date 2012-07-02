* UK winter 2012 rises close to 4 pct in two sessions
* Market undersupplied on lower Dutch imports, Shell Bacton
flows
* Nuclear reactor restart eases prompt power
LONDON, July 2 The benchmark front-season
contract in Europe's largest traded gas market rose close to a
one-month high on Monday, digesting a steep rise in oil prices
from Friday and reacting to tight supply on the prompt, traders
said.
The key contract added 0.50 pence to 65.40 pence
per therm, its highest level since early June, while summer 2013
gas traded at 58.60 pence, up 0.15 pence day on day.
"High oil and the tight prompt are supporting prices," one
UK gas trader at a utility said.
The front-season contract rose nearly 4 percent in two
sessions, mirroring gains in the oil market, where Brent prices
surged $6 per barrel on Friday on optimism after euro zone
leaders reached an agreement to tackle the region's debt crisis.
Oil prices fell again on Monday after weak manufacturing
data pointed at reduced industrial need for energy, but the UK
gas market still digested Friday's fourth-largest daily gain in
dollar terms since the oil contract was launched.
Gains on the benchmark gas contract over the past two
sessions have led the contract within reach of its 50-day moving
average technical level.
Prompt gas prices also rose, touching a three-week high as
the UK gas system was undersupplied following a drop in Dutch
imports, lower flows through Shell's Bacton gas terminal and
higher-than-expected export demand to Belgium.
The market was around 14 million cubic metres per day
(mcm/d) undersupplied, with imports from the Netherlands via the
BBL pipeline and St Fergus Shell flows dropping around 10 mcm/d
each on Monday morning, National Grid data showed.
"Interconnector exports are a bit higher than expected, but
this week was always looking tight," a second UK gas trader at a
different utility said.
Gas for immediate delivery rose to the highest level since
June 12, adding 1.25 pence to 56.95 pence per therm and
day-ahead gas also touched a three-week high of 56.75
pence, up 0.25 on the previous session.
British electricity prices for next winter also firmed,
reflecting gains in the gas market, but short-term prices eased
on the back of a nuclear reactor restart over the weekend.
The winter 2012 baseload power contract rose 85 pence to
48.35 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh).
EDF Energy restarted its 610-MW Heysham 1-2 nuclear reactor
on Saturday, widening supply margins after the unit had stopped
unexpectedly on June 25 due to an electrical fault.
Baseload spot power settled at 41.99 pounds/MWh on the N2EX
electricity exchange auction.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Alison Birrane)