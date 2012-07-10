* Statoil output to regain full capacity within a week
* BP Teesside back at full flow after tests on Monday
* Centrica extends Morecambe outage by one day to Tuesday
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, July 10 British prompt gas prices
plunged 7 percent on Tuesday after the Norwegian government at
the last minute acted to prevented a lockout of striking
offshore workers that could have shut down the country's entire
oil and gas production.
Gas for day-ahead delivery fell as low as 55.50 pence
($0.86) per therm on Tuesday, down 4 pence on Monday's closing
price, composite broker data on Reuters showed. <0#TRGBNBP:>
"Of course the end of Norwegian strikes is the main reason
for lower prompt prices," one UK-based gas trader at a utility
said.
The government late on Monday forced the end of a strike,
which has cut 4 percent of Norwegian gas output, by ordering a
settlement just minutes ahead of a deadline that would have
caused a lockout of workers and shut down all production from
the world's second-biggest pipeline gas exporting country.
Norway's Statoil said production from its oil and gas fields
affected by the strike, which entered its third week on Sunday,
would resume immediately, with full capacity expected to be
reached within a week's time.
Next to the news from Norway, Britain's gas system was well
supplied on Tuesday, with gas flows through BP's Teesside gas
terminal regaining full capacity after valve tests had cut
output on Monday.
Imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline also
increased, independently of the decision to end strike action,
leaving the market oversupplied by around 18 million cubic
metres per day (mcm/d), National Grid data showed.
News that Centrica extended maintenance work at its South
Morecambe gas field by one day to Tuesday failed to provide
upside to the market as the end to Norwegian strikes took centre
stage.
August and September gas prices also fell, in line with the
bearish prompt and an outlook for higher supply of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) as Asian LNG prices have fallen from highs
seen over the past months, making it again more attractive for
suppliers to send spot cargoes to Europe.
Nigeria has sent its LNG Port Harcourt tanker to the Dutch
Gate terminal, where it is expected to arrive on Wednesday.
August gas prices fell 1.20 pence to 55.90 pence, while
September traded at 56.60 pence to 1.50 pence.
Benchmark front-season gas mirrored losses on the gas prompt
in and in the oil market, where the end of Norway's strike and
weak Chinese crude import data dragged Brent prices below $99
per barrel.
The winter 2012 gas price fell 1.20 pence to 64.35 pence,
further erasing gains made over the past week.
British power prices also fell substantially on the spot,
shedding over 3 pounds day on day to 42.00 pounds per
megawatt-hour on the baseload contract, as it became cheaper to
burn gas to produce electricity. <0#TRGBB:>
Wind power production was also forecast to rise on
Wednesday, adding to a stable supply picture.
($1 = 0.6442 British pounds)
(editing by Jane Baird)