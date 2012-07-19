* Seasonal gas prices lifted by strong crude
* August maintenance may tighten supplies-analysts
LONDON, July 19 British prompt gas prices fell
on Thursday morning as mild weather weighed on demand while
supplies were ample due to rising output from the UK Continental
Shelf.
The price of seasonal gas contracts stretching into 2013
rose as renewed tensions involving OPEC-member Iran and the
killing of top Syrian security chiefs helped lift crude oil
prices.
Rising output from North Sea gas fields partially offset
reduced imports from Norway, Britain's biggest supplier, pulling
day-ahead gas more than half a penny lower to 54
pence a therm.
Gas for immediate delivery fell 0.20 pence to 54 pence.
Bucking the downward trend, month-ahead gas rose slightly to
53.85 pence, up 0.20 pence due to worries over seaborne gas
supplies.
The premium of August gas to the prompt market in part
reflects concerns over infrequent liquefied natural gas (LNG)
shipments from Qatar, the world's biggest exporter, which has
consistently cut deliveries to Europe in favour of higher-priced
markets in Asia.
Demand for UK gas was 24 percent below seasonal average
levels at 186 million cubic metres/day (mcm/day).
The market was oversupplied by 8 mcm/day but analysts from
Point Carbon warned that supplies of gas may tighten in August
due to planned maintenance at BP's North Sea Unity Riser
platform and the Bacton import terminal.
"The prompt market is weak because supplies are looking good
but the curve is being supported by oil," a trader from a
European utility said.
The benchmark front-season gas price rose, gaining 0.13
pence day on day to 63.23 pence, reflecting strengthening oil
prices.
Brent crude rose above $106 per barrel on Wednesday after
the killing of Syrian security officials, and an attack on
Israeli tourists in Bulgaria, which Israel accused Iran of
orchestrating.
In Britain's electricity market, spot prices also rose,
reflecting tighter supply margins following 1,200-megawatts of
lost nuclear output after EDF's Sizewell nuclear plant
experienced an unplanned shutdown.
The day-ahead baseload power price gained 1.50 pounds to 43
pounds per megawatt-hour.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Anthony Barker)