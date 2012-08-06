* Power prices up on unplanned nuclear outage
* Warm weather expected later in the week
LONDON Aug 6 British prompt gas prices dropped
slightly between Friday and Monday morning as weak demand pulled
down the market, but prices were expected to rise during the
week as low North Sea gas flows were leading to an undersupplied
system
Gas prices for delivery on Tuesday were trading at 52 pence
per therm at 1200 GMT on Monday, down 0.25 pence since Friday
morning, while prices for within-day delivery were down 0.15
pence to 52.20 pence a therm.
However, analysts said they expected prices to rise as
British North Sea gas flows remained low and Norwegian supplies
were also dropping.
"Continued low UK production and lower Norwegian imports
have led to a short system this morning giving a bullish signal
for the day-ahead contract," analysts at Point Carbon said,
adding that they expected day-ahead gas prices to range between
51.70 and 52.30 pence per therm.
Gas demand in Britain was expected to be 177.4 million cubic
metres (mcm) on Monday, over 25 percent below the seasonal norm,
according to data from National Grid.
But despite the low demand, the system was expected to fall
8.4 mcm short of an expected flow of 169 mcm.
Some price relief could come from healthy gas storage levels
as well as good supplies of liquefied natural gas (LNG).
"LNG send outs are quite high and could increase further as
there are at least three cargoes heading to the UK. Storage
stock levels are now above last year's level meaning injections
into storge could also adjust down to provide flexibility,"
Point Carbon said.
POWER
In the power market, spot prices rose on the back of an
unexpected nuclear power outage.
EDF Energy's 550 megawatt Dungeness B21 nuclear
unit went off the grid on Saturday morning in an unplanned
outage, only one day after the reactor was returned to the grid
following planned refueling.
Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Tuesday
rose by 70 pence to 40.90 pounds per megawatth-hours.
The UK's MetOffice said it expected maximum temperatures on
Tuesday to remain just above 20 degrees Celsius, with some
showers in the afternoon, but conditions to become "very warm"
later in the week.
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)