* Gas system expected to be 8 mcm short
* Dungeness B22 reactor went off grid
LONDON Aug 17 British wholesale gas prices rose
on Friday afternoon as the system turned from slight oversupply
in the morning to show an 8 million cubic metre (mcm) deficit in
the afternoon.
Gas prices for delivery the next day were trading around 53
pence ($0.83.43) per therm at 1400 GMT, up 0.25 pence since the
morning. Prices for within-day delivery were up half a penny
since the morning to 51.50 pence a therm.
Analysts said rises was that the system went from being long
in the morning to being undersupplied.
Britain's gas demand on Friday was expected to be 173.6 mcm,
up from an earlier estimate of 168 mcm, according to National
Grid data. With supply seen at 165.6 mcm, the system would be
undersupplied by 8 mcm.
Further out on the curve, prices for delivery next winter
rose to 66 pence a therm, close to its 100 exponential daily
moving acerage (DMA) value around 66.10 pence a therm.
Traders said that the rise was a result of concerns that
Britain could face a gas supply squeeze in winter.
"The market is already tight although demand is around 30
percent below the seasonal norm, so there are some that are
worried what will happen if gas demand spikes during a winter
cold snap or Norway or Qatari gas supplies aren't as high as
we'd like them to be," one gas trader said.
Goldman Sachs said this week that European gas prices need
to rise by $2 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) to
compete with liquefied natural gas (LNG) buyers in Asia, where
demand is booming.
POWER
In power markets, prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery
the next day were up 2.55 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) since
Thursday morning to 42.75 pounds/MWh at 1400 GMT.
The rise was a result of EDF Energy's 550 megawatt
Dungeness B22 nuclear power station going off the grid for
planned refuelling.
Traders also said that a heat wave expected to hit Britain
this weekend would drive up demand for cooling devices such as
air conditioners and electric ventilators.
Britain's MetOffice said it expected misty but warm weather
over the weekend, with maximum temperatures of over 30 degrees
Celsius possible on Saturday and Sunday and only slightly below
that on Friday and Monday.