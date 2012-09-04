* Demand less than half of seasonal norm
* Yemen LNG denies new attack on supply line
* Winter 2012 gas tracks falling oil price
(Updates throughout)
LONDON, Sept 4 British prompt gas prices fell on
Tuesday following a surge in imports from Norway via the
Langeled pipeline, leaving the system well supplied amid weak
demand.
Day-ahead gas prices fell 0.35 pence to 59.65 pence per
therm, while gas for Tuesday delivery shed 0.60 pence to 59.40
pence.
"It's the Langeled increase. Flows are up 35 mcm (million
cubic metres) from yesterday, that'll do," one gas trader at a
utility said.
Imports via the Langeled pipeline jumped at the start of the
gas day and rose again on Tuesday afternoon to nearly 50 mcm per
day, National Grid data showed.
This rise in imports improved the supply balance in
Britain's gas market and weighed on prices across the board.
Continuously weak demand levels added to the bearish
picture, with consumption levels more than half those usually
seen at this time of the year, National Grid data showed.
Earlier, month-ahead prices had risen on the back of
maintenance news from the world's largest liquefied natural gas
(LNG) exporter, Qatargas.
Britain depends on Qatar for a rising share of its seaborne
gas needs. Any impact on LNG deliveries will become evident only
in October, because it takes around two weeks for shipments from
the Middle East to reach the UK.
But the weak prompt and low demand outlook overshadowed
maintenance news and October prices traded down 0.55 pence at
59.65 pence per therm in the afternoon.
Yemen LNG dismissed reports of an explosion on the pipeline
that feeds gas to its export terminal. The last attack on the
pipeline was on Aug. 21, and it was repaired and reopened at the
end of last month.
Further forward, the benchmark winter 2012 gas contract took
direction from falling crude prices, shedding 0.50 pence to
66.60 pence.
Brent crude prices were choppy on Tuesday, trading at $114.6
per barrel at 1627 GMT as weak U.S. manufacturing data led to
concerns about a dip in petroleum demand from the world's
largest consumer.
UK prompt power prices followed gas lower and the day-ahead
baseload contract nudged 3 pence lower to 43.60 pounds per
megawatt-hour (MWh).
EDF Energy's 550-MW nuclear reactor Dungeness B22 resumed
electricity output on Tuesday following a planned maintenance
outage, adding to the negative sentiment.
The plant had been offline since Aug. 17 and its return to
output will increase the amount of power available on the grid.
The front-month power contract dipped 45 pence to 44.75
pounds, while further out on the curve power for delivery in
winter-12 slipped 40 pence to 49.65 pounds, mirroring wider
declines across energy markets.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps, Susanna Twidale and Oleg
Vukmanovic; editing by William Hardy)