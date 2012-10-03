* Isle of Grain flows near zero

* Kollsnes restart delayed again until Thursday

* Curve weakens in line with oil

LONDON, Oct 3 British prompt gas prices rose to a one-week high on Wednesday as a drop in flows from liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals and low imports from the Netherlands and Norway left the market undersupplied.

Gas for within-day delivery rose 1.20 pence to 61.70 pence per therm at 1014 GMT, the highest since Sept. 26, while day-ahead gas gained 1.05 pence to 61.30 pence.

"LNG flows are disappointing with South Hook providing 11 mcm (million cubic metres), the only terminal delivering this morning, with all the terminals holding very healthy stocks," said one UK gas trader at a European utility.

Output from the Isle of Grain LNG terminal dropped close to zero on Wednesday morning and South Hook flows were weak, despite taking a cargo delivery earlier this week.

Imports from Norway via the Langeled pipeline were also below nominations, after the restart of country's main plant processing gas for export, at Kollsnes, was delayed until Thursday.

Flows through the BBL pipeline from the Netherlands dropped to just a third of its overnight output, National Grid data showed.

These factors combined to leave the gas system undersupplied by around 20 mcm/d, pushing prices higher.

Front-month gas also rose, tracking gains on the prompt and defying the more bearish movement across the curve.

Front-season gas declined in line with weak oil prices, driven lower by poor economic data from Europe and China painting a gloomy picture for energy demand.

Brent crude fell to around $110 per barrel on Wednesday.

Summer 2013 gas fell 0.20 pence to 60.50 pence.

In Britain's over-the-counter power market also ticked up as gas became more expensive to burn in power plants and three nuclear reactors remained off line, tightening supply margins.

Power fore baseload delivery on Thursday rose 35 pence to 63.65 pounds per megawatt-hour. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps, editing by William Hardy)