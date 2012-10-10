* UK gas system seen 23.6 mcm/d undersupplied
* Output from Nyhamna gas plant reduced by 35 mcm/day
* Colder weather lifts demand
LONDON, Oct 10 British prompt gas prices rose on
Wednesday as higher demand and shortages caused by lower
Norwegian exports left the market short by 23.6 million cubic
metres (mcm), National Grid data showed.
Gas for day-ahead delivery rose by 0.70 pence per therm on
Wednesday morning to 64.70 pence at 0820 GMT.
"Norwegian supply is getting shakier just as gas demand in
the UK is picking up, so the market is putting a risk premium on
prices here," one gas trader said.
Flows through the Langeled pipeline that connects Norway
with Britain dropped to around 13 mcm this morning, National
Grid data showed.
Norwegian gas exports have been hit by disruptions at Royal
Dutch Shell's Nyhamna gas processing plant, where output has
been cut by 35 mcm per day for an unknown duration due to a pump
failure, gas system operator Gassco said on Wednesday.
Britain's gas market supply was expected to be 182.9 mcm on
Wednesday, National Grid data showed, leaving the market short
with demand running just 6 percent below seasonal average at
206.5 mcm.
Traders said colder weather has helped to lift demand which
was languishing around 30 percent lower than the season average
for much of last week, before the temperature dropped.
Further out on the curve the Summer 2013 contract ticked up
0.08 pence to 61.13 pence per therm with gains contained by a
sluggish oil market.
Front-month Brent crude prices slipped to near $114 per
barrel on Wednesday morning as fears about demand, due to the
weak global economic outlook, halted bullish sentiment that had
seen the contract rise 2 percent the previous session.
Analysts at Societe Generale said the Summer 2013 gas price
looks vulnerable at these high levels.
"At today's prices gas is too expensive a fuel for Europe.
We therefore remain more bearish than the future curve. We
recommend selling NBP Summer 13 as we believe the forward curve
has not taken into account the 11bcm of gas already 'pre-paid'
by European companies," Societe Generale said in a research note
on Wednesday.
In Britain's power market prompt prices edged higher on the
back of the tightness in the gas system and the colder UK
weather.
Prices for baseload day-ahead power rose 53 pence to 46.28
pounds per megawatt hour (MWh).