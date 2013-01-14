LONDON Jan 14 British gas prices fell on Monday as potential supply outstripped forecast demand by 8 percent despite cold weather, although traders said the system should become more balanced as withdrawals from storage sites would likely ease.

Gas for delivery the next trading day traded around 67.55 pence per therm at 1110 GMT on Monday, down 1.20 pence from Friday morning, and prices for delivery within the day were trading at 66.95 pence per therm, down 0.60 pence day-on-day.

Demand for gas on Monday was expected to be almost 357 million cubic metres (mcm), around 14 percent above the seasonal norm, according to data from National Grid, but with flows expected at 384 mcm, the system was seen to be around 28 mcm oversupplied.

Traders said storage sites this morning had indicated they would increase withdrawals and supply more gas to the system.

"This was in response to a premium briefly seen in within-day prices contract over forward contracts," said one trader.

But the market moved into contango for the within-day and February contracts amid signs of oversupply, while storage sites would likely make big cuts in the amount of gas being withdrawn, the trader added.

Gas delivered in February was down 0.45 pence to 67.15 pence a therm, putting it at a 0.20 pence premium over the within-day contract, while prices for delivery next summer were down 0.20 pence to 62.10 pence a therm.

Analysts at Reuters Point Carbon said 102 mcm/day of net withdrawals from storage sites was a strong bearish signal for both the within-day and day-ahead contracts, while flows from UK gas fields are up, suggesting further length in the market.

However demand for gas this week is expected to rise as the weather is expected to be colder than previously forecast.

Britain's Met Office said that it expected maximum temperatures in southern Britain to barely get above 0 degrees Celsius from Wednesday onwards, down from 3 degrees on Monday.

The prospect of colder weather sparked an almost 8 percent spike in British spot power prices.

Prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery the next trading day rose by 3.80 pounds per megawatt-hour (MWh) to 53.55 pounds a MWh, up from 49.75 pounds at Friday's settlement.

Colder weather and an expected rise in power demand was accompanied by an announcement on Jan. 12 by EDF Energy that its 550-MW nuclear reactor at the Dungeness power station would be offline until Jan. 15.