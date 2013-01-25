* Temps. to align with seasonal norms next week
* Traders shrug off extended Norwegian outage
* Curve supported by stronger oil
LONDON, Jan 25 British prompt gas prices fell on
Friday due to lower demand, milder weather forecasts and a
comfortably supplied transmission network, traders said.
Gas for Monday delivery fell 1.4 pence to 65.50 pence per
therm at 1200 GMT, reflecting reductions in demand caused by
forecasts of milder weather next week.
"Demand has been disappointing (lower-than-expected) during
the recent cold snaps and the weather looks like it's getting a
little milder from now on," a British gas trader said.
Britain's gas system was over supplied by around 6 million
cubic metres per day (mcm) on Thursday, while gas demand was a
fifth above seasonal norms, National Grid data showed.
But temperatures were forecast to rise and reach average
levels within the coming week, Britain's Met Office said,
meaning that gas demand for heating is expected to fall.
Traders ignored an extended outage affecting production from
Norway's Troll A gas processing facility until Feb. 4, largely
because flows to Britain were steady through the main Langeled
pipeline.
"So far Langeled flows seem unaffected, but the Vesterled
flows are lower," Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts said.
Flows through the Vesterled pipeline dropped to 25 mcm from
around 40 mcm on Thursday, flow data shows.
"We expect volatile Vesterled volumes as long as the
compressor problem at Troll A continues," Point Carbon said.
The drop in Vesterled flows was partially offset by an
expected return to full production of the North Sea's Britannia
gas field on Friday, according to ConocoPhillips, which
operates the field with Chevron.
Output from the UK Continental Shelf dropped to 130 mcm from
139 mcm in the previous session.
The possible restart of Total's Elgin gas field in
the North Sea within days or weeks added to downward price
pressures.
Elgin shut down in March last year following a leak and had
been expected to restart before the end of 2012.
Further out, prices were supported close to Thursday's
closing levels, helped by strong crude oil.
Brent crude prices climbed towards $114 per barrel on Friday
following robust economic data from the United States, China and
Germany pointing to a possible uptick in oil demand.
Britain's benchmark front-season gas contract
traded down 0.05 pence at 62.35 pence, while winter 2013 gas
traded at 70.25 pence, 0.05 pence higher day on day.
In Britain's over-the-counter (OTC) power market, declined
to 47 pounds per megawatt hour, a day-on-day loss of nearly 5
pounds.