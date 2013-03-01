* Below-average temps. forecast mid-March
* Within-day gains keep storage flowing
* Mid-range storage sites have 7 days left
LONDON, Mar 1 British spot gas prices rose on
Friday morning as supplies from Norway and Belgium fell and
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals flowed less, amid
forecasts of lower-than-average temperatures in mid-March.
"The gains are basically on the back of lower deliveries
from Belgium and Norway and terminals are still flowing at low
rates," one UK gas trader said.
"Colder weather outlook and temperatures edging below normal
at the end of the forecast horizon combined with continued need
for net storage withdrawals," accounted for bullish sentiment on
some contracts, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.
Gas for Monday delivery was flat at 70.30 pence
per therm at 0925 GMT, reflecting comfortable supply-demand
next week in line with milder temperatures. Gas for immediate
delivery rose to 70.15 pence, up 1 pence from Thursday's
session.
The contract traded at a premium to any other delivery
period in the current gas year in order to draw gas from storage
facilities to balance a tight transmission system.
Centrica's Rough storage, Britain's biggest, pumped
out about 43 million cubic metres/day, while Hornsea withdrew 11
mcm.
Analysts at Point Carbon said that storage withdrawals will
be essential to balancing the system over the next 15-days.
Dwindling stockpiles at mid-range storage sites,
particularly at Holford, Hole House Farm and Aldbrough, makes
the gas network vulnerable to supply disruptions, they added.
Britain's gas market was oversupplied by 7 mcm with demand
estimated at 314 mcm as Norway cut exports via its Vesterled
pipeline to Britain by 16 mcm to 34 mcm.
That combined with lower imports from Belgium via a sub-sea
interconnector fueled gains on the price of within-day gas,
making it worthwhile to withdraw more expensive stored gas.
MRS sites had around 7 days of stored gas
left and remaining long-range levels were set at 22 days,
showing that inventories are depleting quickly as the
high-demand winter season draws to a close.
Gas levels at Rough were more than 50 percent lower than the
lowest point last winter, National Grid data showed.
Further out, contracts fell slightly on the back of weaker
crude oil prices.
The benchmark front-season gas price fell 0.10
pence to 65.20 pence per therm, with Brent crude fell below $111
per barrel earlier in the morning.
Prices in Britain's over-the-counter (OTC) power market also
fell as wind power production exceeded forecasts and the
expected restart of one nuclear reactor.
Day-ahead baseload prices gained 1.60 pounds per megawatt
hour to 51.20 pounds.