* Below-average temps. forecast mid-March

* Within-day gains keep storage flowing

* Mid-range storage sites have 7 days left

LONDON, Mar 1 British spot gas prices rose on Friday morning as supplies from Norway and Belgium fell and liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminals flowed less, amid forecasts of lower-than-average temperatures in mid-March.

"The gains are basically on the back of lower deliveries from Belgium and Norway and terminals are still flowing at low rates," one UK gas trader said.

"Colder weather outlook and temperatures edging below normal at the end of the forecast horizon combined with continued need for net storage withdrawals," accounted for bullish sentiment on some contracts, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said.

Gas for Monday delivery was flat at 70.30 pence per therm at 0925 GMT, reflecting comfortable supply-demand next week in line with milder temperatures. Gas for immediate delivery rose to 70.15 pence, up 1 pence from Thursday's session.

The contract traded at a premium to any other delivery period in the current gas year in order to draw gas from storage facilities to balance a tight transmission system.

Centrica's Rough storage, Britain's biggest, pumped out about 43 million cubic metres/day, while Hornsea withdrew 11 mcm.

Analysts at Point Carbon said that storage withdrawals will be essential to balancing the system over the next 15-days.

Dwindling stockpiles at mid-range storage sites, particularly at Holford, Hole House Farm and Aldbrough, makes the gas network vulnerable to supply disruptions, they added.

Britain's gas market was oversupplied by 7 mcm with demand estimated at 314 mcm as Norway cut exports via its Vesterled pipeline to Britain by 16 mcm to 34 mcm.

That combined with lower imports from Belgium via a sub-sea interconnector fueled gains on the price of within-day gas, making it worthwhile to withdraw more expensive stored gas.

MRS sites had around 7 days of stored gas left and remaining long-range levels were set at 22 days, showing that inventories are depleting quickly as the high-demand winter season draws to a close.

Gas levels at Rough were more than 50 percent lower than the lowest point last winter, National Grid data showed.

Further out, contracts fell slightly on the back of weaker crude oil prices.

The benchmark front-season gas price fell 0.10 pence to 65.20 pence per therm, with Brent crude fell below $111 per barrel earlier in the morning.

Prices in Britain's over-the-counter (OTC) power market also fell as wind power production exceeded forecasts and the expected restart of one nuclear reactor.

Day-ahead baseload prices gained 1.60 pounds per megawatt hour to 51.20 pounds.