By John McGarrity

LONDON, March 11 British wholesale gas prices for Monday rose over 21 percent after an outage at Total's St Fergus terminal added to reduced flows from North Sea pipelines and a jump in demand in freezing temperatures.

Within-day gas prices shot up as high as 91 pence ($1.40) on Monday afternoon, up 16 pence or 21.3 percent from Friday's close. Day-ahead prices rose 10.78 pence a therm to 90, a gain of 13.6 percent.

At 1500 GMT the contracts eased back slightly to 90 pence and 88.25 pence a therm, respectively.

The outage at the St Fergus terminal in northern Scotland lasted almost a couple of hours and prompted flows from the facility to drop to zero from around 40 million cubic metres.

"The outage at St Fergus Total prompted strong buying and underlines how vulnerable the system is to supply disruptions," a trader said.

The disruption was the latest of several bullish impacts on Britain's gas system on Monday, which was around 23 mcm short in the morning because of cold weather and a reduced supply from some North Sea pipelines, requiring renewed injections from storage sites.

Norwegian exports to Britain fell by 14.1 mcm to 107 mcm, but this was offset slightly by bigger net imports from the IUK pipeline from Belgium.

On Monday morning flows from Rough, Britain's biggest storage site, fell to zero for about an hour from 40 mcm at the start of the day, according to National Grid.

The grid operator had forecast gas demand to be around 377 million cubic metres (mcm) on Monday, 34 percent above the seasonal norm.

Supply is expected to be 354 mcm, meaning storage sites will have to further deplete already low stocks in order to balance the system, traders and analysts said.

Britain's gas storage sites were filled to an average of 20 percent, according to the most up-to-date data from Gas Infrastructure Europe, up from around 17 percent last week after utilities injected gas into storage sites on Friday.

But the historically low levels - down from around 80 percent in January - mean Britain's system is highly susceptible to supply outages as cold weather drives demand.

British spot gas prices hit five-year highs of 120 pence a therm at the beginning of last week following severe Norwegian supply outages.

The UK's Met Office said temperatures would be close to 0 degrees Celsius across most of Britain on Monday, with temperatures only likely to rise to 3 degrees on Tuesday and 6 degrees by the end of the week.

CURVE

Wintry weather and concerns about supply helped drive up prices further along the curve, with the April contract gaining 0.55 pence to 69.15 pence and the front-season contract at 66.35 pence, its highest level since late September 2011.

Another trader said gas prices would continue to be driven by the weather and that if temperatures remain cold, further gains are likely in forward prices because storage will need to be refilled.

If by the end of the week forecasts show that warmer weather is on the way, however, then spot and forward prices will fall sharply, the trader added.

In Britain's electricity market, day-ahead baseload power was up 11.10 pounds a megawatt-hour to 60.30 pounds, driven mainly by the big rise in gas prices. ($1 = 0.6699 British pounds) (editing by Jane Baird)