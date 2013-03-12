* Gas storage depleted to under 20 pct
* Within-day gas prices rise to 93 p/th
* Summer 2013 gas price close to 18-month high
* Weather to get gradually warmer - Met Office
By Henning Gloystein
LONDON, March 12 British wholesale spot gas
prices rose above 90 pence a therm on Tuesday morning as extreme
cold pushed up demand and further reduced already far depleted
gas storage levels.
Gas prices for delivery within the day were trading at 93
pence a therm at 0820 GMT, up 4 pence since closing on Monday,
and prices for delivery the next day were up 3.85 pence to 92.75
pence per therm.
Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Wednesday
were also bullish, rising 4 pounds ($5.96) per megawatt-hour
(MWh) to 66 pounds a MWh.
Traders and analysts said the high prices were a result of
the extreme cold and the low storage levels.
"This sort of cold and the high demand that comes with it is
unusual in mid-March, and the depleted storage levels won't be
able to cope with it for long," one gas trader said.
"UK natural gas prices at the National Balancing Point (NBP)
have been incredibly strong lately on a combination of North Sea
production outages, LNG diversions and cold weather," Bank of
America Merrill Lynch said in a research note on Tuesday.
The tight British gas market also pushed price spreads with
continental Europe to records.
"Inventories have seen one of the largest draws ever and the
premium of UK gas prices to other European benchmarks widened
sharply in order to attract greater imports from neighbouring
countries," Merrill said, and added: "The UK gas market has yet
again been exposed to its deep-rooted supply problems," it
added.
Gas demand in Britain was expected to be 369.4 million cubic
metres (mcm) on Tuesday, almost 32 percent above the seasonal
norm, according to data from National Grid.
With supplies seen at almost 373 mcm, the system would just
be able to meet demand, but analysts said that utilities were
withdrawing storage in order to meet the needs.
"The system opened long this morning on high storage
withdrawals," analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon said, but
added that "given the low storage levels, the system could be
vulnerable to supply disruptions, adding bullish risk factor to
the price."
Britain's gas storage sites were filled to an average of
under 20 percent on Monday afternoon, down from over 86 percent
at the beginning of the year, and analysts utilities on Tuesday
were further withdrawing reserves in order to meet demand.
The tight system is a result of cold weather that moved into
Britain last weekend, with sub-zero temperatures seen across the
country.
Britain's Met Office said that it would become gradually
warmer later this week, but that maximum daytime temperatures
would likely remain below 10 degrees Celsius.
FORWARD CURVE ALSO HIGH
The high spot prices also fed into the forward curve, where
gas prices for delivery next summer rose to 67 pence a therm,
their highest level since September 2011.
Although technical indicators, such as the relative strength
index (RSI) imply a strongly overbought contract, traders said
that the tight spot market was the dominant factor that was
driving the forward market up.
"Utilities usually begin to restock their gas storage sites
by this time of the year, but with this late cold snap this will
have to be delayed until well into the spring season, taking out
supplies for that time and lifting summer gas prices," an
analyst with a utility said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said that it saw further price
increases in the forward market.
"We see upside to winter 2013 NBP prices given a slow but
steady industrial recovery, lower Norwegian gas output and low
stock levels," the bank said.
($1 = 0.6711 British pounds)
(Reporting by Henning Gloystein; Editing by Alison Birrane)