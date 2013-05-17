* Storage inventories, field outage props forward prices
* Lower heating demand drags on spot contracts
LONDON, May 17 British spot gas prices slipped
on Friday due to an initially oversupplied network and lower
central heating demand, while later-dated contracts edged higher
as some storage sites ran down.
The price of gas for Monday delivery rose 0.25 pence to
65.75 pence per therm as households used less gas for heating,
also pushing gas for immediate delivery down a quarter of a
penny to 66.25 pence.
Prices further forward rose as low stocks reduced supply
flexibility from mid-range storage site Holford, a gas field in
the Irish Sea suffered another outage and high prices pushed
back European stock refills until next week, traders said.
Withdrawals from Holford storage fell to about 2 million
cubic metres (mcm) from 10 mcm on Thursday owing to low
inventories, National Grid data showed.
The Centrica-operated Morecambe South gasfield in
the Irish Sea ceased output early this morning due to an
unplanned outage, with no restart time announced as yet, the
company said in a market note.
"Continental storage injections have halved this week due to
the high prices, which isn't bearish going forward," a trader
from a European utility said, referring to the fact that there
will be higher demand to inject into storage next week as prices
ease.
High prices have boosted trading activity as European
utilities prefer to sell the gas directly to end-users rather
than store it underground for future consumption.
Power prices for baseload (24 hours) delivery on Monday were
trading around 51.50 pounds ($77.12) per megawatt-hour (MWh),
down by about a pound.
Although the system was oversupplied earlier, it became
undersupplied by 2 mcm at 1042 BST, while demand was in line
with seasonal norms at 219 mcm.
On the supply side, analysts at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon
said that Norwegian gas field maintenance between May 21 and
July 12 would lead to a capacity loss of 54 mcm per day.
Imports of overseas LNG are also lower than they were in
April.
Britain's MetOffice said: "Temperatures are likely to remain
on the cool side, with the risk of overnight ground frosts in
northern rural areas, but there are signs of a few warmer and
brighter days in the east and southeast of England later in the
period (May 21-30)."