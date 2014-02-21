LONDON Feb 21 British spot gas prices fell on Friday morning on higher imports from Norway and the Netherlands and storage withdrawals.

Gas prices for delivery on Monday were down 0.25 pence at 57.80 pence per therm at 1000 GMT.

Britain's gas demand was expected to be about 254 million cubic metres (mcm) on Friday, down 46.7 mcm from a seasonal norm of 300.7 mcm, data from National Grid showed.

With supply flows seen at about 260.2 mcm/day, the system was expected to be around 6 mcm oversupplied.

"This is despite higher LDZ consumption and is mainly due to higher flows (from the Netherlands) and nominated storage withdrawals," Thomson Reuters Carbon Point analysts said.

The benchmark gas contract for summer 2014 delivery fell 0.22 pence to 57.68 pence per therm, taking cues from weak prompt prices and healthy supplies.

"Current supply dynamics are much the same as yesterday," a UK gas trader said.

"(Dutch) supplies have ticked up this morning to 30 mcm, with total Norwegian supplies also increasing by 5 mcm to 106 mcm," he added.