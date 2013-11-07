* Gilt/Bund spread touches 103.7 bps, widest since May 2010
* Strategists see BoE forecasts driving further widening
* Long-dated linkers hit by government pension plans
By David Milliken
LONDON, Nov 7 The shock cut in interest rates by
the European Central Bank on Thursday pushed the difference in
yield between British and German 10-year government bonds to its
highest since Britain's May 2010 election.
The interest rate premium that investors demand to hold
10-year gilts rather than Bunds rose as
high as 1.037 percent, 7 basis points more than before the ECB
rate announcement.
The last time the spread was this high was in May 2010, when
investors feared that an inconclusive election result in might
lead to a government unable to commit to a programme of spending
cuts and tax rises.
This time around, the reasons are different, and reflect the
stronger economic outlook in Britain than in the euro zone.
Over recent weeks, British data has pointed towards robust
growth of around 1 percent during the final quarter of 2013,
while the euro zone has seen unemployment hit a record high of
more than 12 percent, and inflation fall to 0.7 percent.
The ECB's cut in interest rates to 0.25 percent pushed up
the price of German government bonds, and although British debt
prices partly followed suit, this was not enough to stop the
spread between the two bonds' yields from widening.
"It's been a tale of two halves," said Simon Peck, fixed
income strategist at RBS. "You've had gilt underperformance on
the back of UK domestic surveys ... and then that's held out and
now we've seen Bunds perform."
The spread narrowed somewhat later in the session to stand
just 1 basis point wider on the day at 99 basis points, but Peck
said he expected it to widen further next week and head towards
a level of 120 basis points.
The Bank of England kept its interest rate unchanged at a
record-low 0.50 percent, and economists expect it to revise up
its growth projections when it publishes its quarterly economic
forecasts next week.
Peck also said he expected data next week to show
unemployment - currently 7.7 percent - falling closer to the 7
percent level at which it will consider raising interest rates,
and in turn putting upward pressure on the gilt/Bund spread.
Ten-year gilt yields finished the day 4 basis points lower
at 2.675 percent, close to a two-day low. Five-year yields
sank 6 basis points to 1.48 percent.
However, longer-dated gilt prices performed less strongly -
in part because of a government announcement that it may loosen
the requirement off some employer-provided pension schemes to
offer long-term inflation protection.
The effect was particularly marked on long-dated
index-linked gilts, which underperformed conventional bonds by
as much as 4-5 basis points.
However strategists stressed that this repricing was
provisional, and said further price moves would be likely when
analysts made better estimates of which pension liabilities
might be affected.
* Dec gilt future 110.56 (+0.41)
* Dec 2013 short sterling 99.46 (+0.01)
* Dec 2014 short sterling 99.255 (+0.045)
* 10-year yield 2.675 percent (-4 bps)
-------------------- KEY MARKET DATA---------------------------
Long Gilt futures Gilt benchmark chain
Short Stg futures Cash market quotes
Deposit rates Sterling cross rates
UK debt speedguide
-------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS--------------------------
Gilts Sterling
Euro Debt Dollar
U.S. Treasuries Debt reports
------------------- GILT STRIPS DATA --------------------------
Gilt strips data All gilt strips
Gilt strips IO Gilt strips PO
A list of all the strippable British gilts