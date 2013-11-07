* Gilt/Bund spread touches 103.7 bps, widest since May 2010 * Strategists see BoE forecasts driving further widening * Long-dated linkers hit by government pension plans By David Milliken LONDON, Nov 7 The shock cut in interest rates by the European Central Bank on Thursday pushed the difference in yield between British and German 10-year government bonds to its highest since Britain's May 2010 election. The interest rate premium that investors demand to hold 10-year gilts rather than Bunds rose as high as 1.037 percent, 7 basis points more than before the ECB rate announcement. The last time the spread was this high was in May 2010, when investors feared that an inconclusive election result in might lead to a government unable to commit to a programme of spending cuts and tax rises. This time around, the reasons are different, and reflect the stronger economic outlook in Britain than in the euro zone. Over recent weeks, British data has pointed towards robust growth of around 1 percent during the final quarter of 2013, while the euro zone has seen unemployment hit a record high of more than 12 percent, and inflation fall to 0.7 percent. The ECB's cut in interest rates to 0.25 percent pushed up the price of German government bonds, and although British debt prices partly followed suit, this was not enough to stop the spread between the two bonds' yields from widening. "It's been a tale of two halves," said Simon Peck, fixed income strategist at RBS. "You've had gilt underperformance on the back of UK domestic surveys ... and then that's held out and now we've seen Bunds perform." The spread narrowed somewhat later in the session to stand just 1 basis point wider on the day at 99 basis points, but Peck said he expected it to widen further next week and head towards a level of 120 basis points. The Bank of England kept its interest rate unchanged at a record-low 0.50 percent, and economists expect it to revise up its growth projections when it publishes its quarterly economic forecasts next week. Peck also said he expected data next week to show unemployment - currently 7.7 percent - falling closer to the 7 percent level at which it will consider raising interest rates, and in turn putting upward pressure on the gilt/Bund spread. Ten-year gilt yields finished the day 4 basis points lower at 2.675 percent, close to a two-day low. Five-year yields sank 6 basis points to 1.48 percent. However, longer-dated gilt prices performed less strongly - in part because of a government announcement that it may loosen the requirement off some employer-provided pension schemes to offer long-term inflation protection. The effect was particularly marked on long-dated index-linked gilts, which underperformed conventional bonds by as much as 4-5 basis points. However strategists stressed that this repricing was provisional, and said further price moves would be likely when analysts made better estimates of which pension liabilities might be affected. * Dec gilt future 110.56 (+0.41) * Dec 2013 short sterling 99.46 (+0.01) * Dec 2014 short sterling 99.255 (+0.045) * 10-year yield 2.675 percent (-4 bps) -------------------- KEY MARKET DATA--------------------------- Long Gilt futures Gilt benchmark chain Short Stg futures Cash market quotes Deposit rates Sterling cross rates UK debt speedguide -------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS-------------------------- Gilts Sterling Euro Debt Dollar U.S. Treasuries Debt reports ------------------- GILT STRIPS DATA -------------------------- Gilt strips data All gilt strips Gilt strips IO Gilt strips PO A list of all the strippable British gilts