By David Milliken LONDON, Nov 11 British 10-year government bond yields hit a three-week high on Monday, taking their spread over German rates to the widest since May 2010, as the prospect of less dovish forecasts from the Bank of England looms this week. There was little domestic news on Monday, but while German bond prices recovered Friday's sharp losses, gilts fell further - something which fixed income strategists attributed to nerves ahead of the BoE forecasts and labour market data. "Gilts are having a bearish day. You would expect the inflation report and jobs report on Wednesday to be more bearish than bullish for Gilts," said Citi strategist Jamie Searle. Ten-year gilt yields rose as high as 2.796 percent at 1118 GMT, 3 basis points up on the day and a level not seen since Oct. 17. The spread between this yield and that of the 10-year German Bund widened by 4 basis points to peak at 105.2 basis points. Searle forecast further widening, with the spread reaching 140 basis points over the next couple of years. A year ago the spread was below 40 basis points. "If you're looking at what's driving the spread wider, we had the euro area cutting rates last week, whereas in the UK the data is surprising on the upside, although maybe not as much as before." The last time the spread was this high was in May 2010, when investors feared an inconclusive election result might lead to a government unable to commit to a programme of spending cuts and tax rises. This time around, the reasons are different, and reflect the stronger economic outlook in Britain than in the euro zone. Over recent weeks, British data has pointed towards robust growth of around 1 percent during the final quarter of 2013, while the euro zone has seen unemployment hit a record high of more than 12 percent, and inflation fall to 0.7 percent. The ECB's cut in interest rates to 0.25 percent last Thursday put further upward pressure on the spread. And on Wednesday the BoE is expected to bring forward its forecast of when unemployment will fall to the 7 percent rate at which it will start to consider interest rate rises. In August the BoE forecast this would take three years, but most private-sector economists think this is too slow. Unemployment data due on Wednesday is forecast to show the rate holding steady at 7.7 percent in the three months to September, according to a Reuters poll, but a significant minority of economists see a drop to 7.6 percent. Inflation data due on Tuesday will also be closely watched. Economists expect the headline rate of consumer price inflation to drop to 2.5 percent from 2.7 percent - which would be the lowest since April - following the fall in euro zone inflation. * Dec gilt future 109.53 (-0.15) * Dec 2013 short sterling 99.46 (UNCH) * Dec 2014 short sterling 99.18 (-0.02) * 10-year yield 2.79 percent (+2 bps) -------------------- KEY MARKET DATA--------------------------- Long Gilt futures Gilt benchmark chain Short Stg futures Cash market quotes Deposit rates Sterling cross rates UK debt speedguide -------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS-------------------------- Gilts Sterling Euro Debt Dollar U.S. Treasuries Debt reports ------------------- GILT STRIPS DATA -------------------------- Gilt strips data All gilt strips Gilt strips IO Gilt strips PO A list of all the strippable British gilts