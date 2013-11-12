* UK inflation drops to 2.2 pct in Oct from 2.7 pct in Sept
* Gilt/Bund spread snaps back from Monday's peak
* Bank of England to publish economic forecasts on Wednesday
LONDON, Nov 12 British government bonds rallied
across the board on Tuesday after a surprisingly sharp drop in
inflation gave the Bank of England more scope to let the economy
strengthen before raising interest rates.
The fall in inflation - to 2.2 percent from 2.7 percent -
meant gilts were star performers on a day when concern the U.S.
Federal Reserve could scale back its bond purchases pushed most
government bond markets lower.
"The downside surprise on inflation means the Bank of
England will be under less pressure to raise rates even if the
recovery does strengthen," said John Wraith, fixed income
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
The yield on 10-year gilts fell two basis points to 2.79
percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds - which hit
its highest level on Monday since at least May 2010 - by 5 basis
points to 100 bps.
Short sterling futures jumped as much as 8 ticks,
reflecting increased confidence that the BoE will not raise
rates for at least another year.
Still, with one quarter-point rate rise fully discounted by
mid-2015 and a second by the end of 2015, the market is pricing
in a more aggressive interest rate profile than the one implied
in the Bank of England's own forecasts.
Under its 'forward guidance' framework, Britain's central
bank has pledged not to raise rates before unemployment has
fallen to 7 percent. In August it judged this threshold was
unlikely to be hit before mid-2016.
The BoE will publish new forecasts on Wednesday likely to
show the economy recovering more strongly, and unemployment
falling slightly faster, than previously envisaged. But with
inflation benign it is likely to stress its unemployment
threshold is simply a "way station" rather than a trigger for
rate rises.
* Dec gilt future 109.56 (+0.15)
* Dec 2013 short sterling 99.46 (UNCH)
* Dec 2014 short sterling 99.22 (+0.04)
* Dec 2015 short sterling 98.59 (+0.07)
* 10-year yield 2.79 percent (-2 bps)
-------------------- KEY MARKET DATA---------------------------
Long Gilt futures Gilt benchmark chain
Short Stg futures Cash market quotes
Deposit rates Sterling cross rates
UK debt speedguide
-------------------KEY MARKET REPORTS--------------------------
Gilts Sterling
Euro Debt Dollar
U.S. Treasuries Debt reports
------------------- GILT STRIPS DATA --------------------------
Gilt strips data All gilt strips
Gilt strips IO Gilt strips PO
A list of all the strippable British gilts