* UK inflation drops to 2.2 pct in Oct from 2.7 pct in Sept * Gilt/Bund spread snaps back from Monday's peak * Bank of England to publish economic forecasts on Wednesday LONDON, Nov 12 British government bonds rallied across the board on Tuesday after a surprisingly sharp drop in inflation gave the Bank of England more scope to let the economy strengthen before raising interest rates. The fall in inflation - to 2.2 percent from 2.7 percent - meant gilts were star performers on a day when concern the U.S. Federal Reserve could scale back its bond purchases pushed most government bond markets lower. "The downside surprise on inflation means the Bank of England will be under less pressure to raise rates even if the recovery does strengthen," said John Wraith, fixed income strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The yield on 10-year gilts fell two basis points to 2.79 percent, narrowing the spread over Bunds - which hit its highest level on Monday since at least May 2010 - by 5 basis points to 100 bps. Short sterling futures jumped as much as 8 ticks, reflecting increased confidence that the BoE will not raise rates for at least another year. Still, with one quarter-point rate rise fully discounted by mid-2015 and a second by the end of 2015, the market is pricing in a more aggressive interest rate profile than the one implied in the Bank of England's own forecasts. Under its 'forward guidance' framework, Britain's central bank has pledged not to raise rates before unemployment has fallen to 7 percent. In August it judged this threshold was unlikely to be hit before mid-2016. The BoE will publish new forecasts on Wednesday likely to show the economy recovering more strongly, and unemployment falling slightly faster, than previously envisaged. But with inflation benign it is likely to stress its unemployment threshold is simply a "way station" rather than a trigger for rate rises. * Dec gilt future 109.56 (+0.15) * Dec 2013 short sterling 99.46 (UNCH) * Dec 2014 short sterling 99.22 (+0.04) * Dec 2015 short sterling 98.59 (+0.07) * 10-year yield 2.79 percent (-2 bps)