By David Milliken

LONDON, June 26 British government bond futures edged lower on Tuesday, as gloomy comments about the economic outlook from Bank of England Governor Mervyn King helped them largely withstand downward pressure from falling German debt prices.

After trailing a surge in Bund prices on Monday, gilts were less at risk of a big fall when Bunds gave up some of their gains on Tuesday. The UK market also shrugged off data showing higher-than-expected government borrowing and only moderate demand at a sale of index-linked gilts.

The September gilt future was 8 ticks down on the day at 119.54, comfortably outperforming a 45-tick drop in the equivalent Bund.

The main focus on markets is whether a European Union summit starting on Thursday will make any progress on a lasting solution to the euro zone debt crisis which has been weighing on economic sentiment.

"While the crisis rolls on, the risk of capital flight out of the euro area continues, and we anticipate gilts would be a beneficiary of that," said RBC strategist Sam Hill.

BoE Governor King was downbeat about the euro zone outlook - and its impact on Britain's economy - in a lengthy hearing before the British parliament's Treasury committee on Tuesday.

"I am pessimistic. I am particularly concerned because over two years now we have seen the situation in the euro area get worse and the problem being pushed down the road," he said.

A darker economic outlook lay behind King's decision to support more quantitative easing gilt purchases at the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee meeting at the start of the month. The market expects a majority of the MPC to back more QE next week.

"I think he is worried about the outlook and his comments that things have got worse in the last six weeks - that's hammered on some additional stimulus for next month," said Eric Wand, a gilts strategist at Lloyds.

Ten-year gilt yields were 2 basis points up on the day at 1.69 percent as prices fell, but gilts outperformed Bunds and the yield spread versus 10-year German debt was 3 basis points tighter on the day at 18 basis points.

Hill said that this spread could shrink to zero as the euro zone crisis worsened and the Bank of England restarted QE. Long-dated gilts underperformed shorter maturities, with gilts of maturities 20 years and over 4-6 basis points higher on the day.

There was moderate demand at the UK Debt Management Office's sale of 1.25 billion pounds of 0.125 percent 2029 gilts , which attracted a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.83 - slightly below average for this type of gilt, Wand said.

The negative real yield of -0.108 percent was lower than the -0.045 percent at the last auction of the gilt in April, but above February's record low of -0.188 percent.

Hill said he favoured conventional gilts over index-linked gilts, due to two upcoming linker syndications, a likely lack of support for linkers in any future BoE buybacks, and the risk that a change in the calculation of linkers' inflation index could reduce future returns.

