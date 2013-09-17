LONDON, Sept 17 Britain's Debt Management Office said on Tuesday that a new index-linked gilt to be sold via syndication next week will carry a coupon of 0.125 percent.

The sale of the 2068 bond will be Britain's longest-ever inflation-linked issue and will follow a launch earlier this year of the longest-ever conventional bond.

The DMO has appointed Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Morgan Stanley to lead the syndication.