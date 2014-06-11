LONDON, June 11 Sterling ticked higher and
British gilt futures briefly hit a two-month low on Wednesday
after data showed British unemployment hit its lowest level
since early 2009.
The pound rose to a day's high of $1.6791 after the
data, while the September gilt future contract briefly
hit its lowest level since April 4 at 108.81. It has since
rebounded to 109.01, down 21 ticks on the day, and roughly its
level before the data was released.
Britain's jobless rate fell to 6.6 percent in the three
months to April from 6.8 percent in the first quarter and hiring
surged.
But annual pay growth including bonuses tumbled to just 0.7
percent from 1.9 percent, partly reflecting tax-related changes
in the timing of bonus payments a year ago.
The FTSE 100 index rose briefly after the data, but
has since slipped and was last at 6,851.29 - down 0.32 percent
on the day.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce and Patrick Graham, editing by David
Milliken)