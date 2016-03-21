(Deletes link to Oxford study)

LONDON, March 21 Sterling was the biggest loser amongst the actively traded currencies on Monday, hurt by a new bout of political uncertainty after a leading "Brexit" supporter Iain Duncan Smith resigned from the cabinet over last week's budget.

The resignation announced on Friday over planned welfare cuts proposed in last week's budget highlighted a deepening rift within the ruling Conservative Party just three months before a referendum that will decide whether Britain stays in the European Union or not.

The uncertainty over whether Britain wants to stay in the European Union or not had driven sterling to 7-year lows in late February and traders said the current division within the ruling party did not not bode well for the pound.

"Politics is going to be more important than economics for the next three months in the UK and so far, both major political parties seem pretty keen on tearing themselves apart from within," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"The resignation of Iain Duncan Smith will simply add another layer of political risk to sterling's prospects."

Sterling was down 0.6 percent at $1.4390, managing to stay above last week's low of $1.4053 struck on Wednesday, when the government's 2016 budget trimmed growth and inflation forecasts. The euro was 0.4 percent higher at 78.15 pence .

A research commissioned by employers' group the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) showed a British vote to leave the European Union could cost the economy 100 billion pounds ($145 billion) and 950,000 jobs by 2020.

A growing number of banks have warned of the risks of a crisis that could see sterling slide by up to 20 percent if Britain votes to leave the European Union on June 23.

Investors worry that leaving the European Union would hit growth and threaten the huge foreign investment flows Britain needs to fund its current account deficit, one of the biggest in the developed world at about 4 percent of national output. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Angus MacSwan)