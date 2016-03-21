(Deletes link to Oxford study)
LONDON, March 21 Sterling was the biggest loser
amongst the actively traded currencies on Monday, hurt by a new
bout of political uncertainty after a leading "Brexit" supporter
Iain Duncan Smith resigned from the cabinet over last week's
budget.
The resignation announced on Friday over planned welfare
cuts proposed in last week's budget highlighted a deepening rift
within the ruling Conservative Party just three months before a
referendum that will decide whether Britain stays in the
European Union or not.
The uncertainty over whether Britain wants to stay in the
European Union or not had driven sterling to 7-year lows in late
February and traders said the current division within the ruling
party did not not bode well for the pound.
"Politics is going to be more important than economics for
the next three months in the UK and so far, both major political
parties seem pretty keen on tearing themselves apart from
within," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe
Generale.
"The resignation of Iain Duncan Smith will simply add
another layer of political risk to sterling's prospects."
Sterling was down 0.6 percent at $1.4390, managing
to stay above last week's low of $1.4053 struck on Wednesday,
when the government's 2016 budget trimmed growth and inflation
forecasts. The euro was 0.4 percent higher at 78.15 pence
.
A research commissioned by employers' group the
Confederation of British Industry (CBI) showed a British vote to
leave the European Union could cost the economy 100 billion
pounds ($145 billion) and 950,000 jobs by 2020.
A growing number of banks have warned of the risks of a
crisis that could see sterling slide by up to 20 percent if
Britain votes to leave the European Union on June 23.
Investors worry that leaving the European Union would hit
growth and threaten the huge foreign investment flows Britain
needs to fund its current account deficit, one of the biggest in
the developed world at about 4 percent of national output.
