(Updates prices, adds options market moves)
By Anirban Nag
LONDON, March 21 Sterling fell sharply against
the dollar and euro on Monday, hurt by a new bout of political
uncertainty that soured the outlook for a currency already
reeling from weeks of turmoil over whether Britain will stay in
the European Union.
The resignation of "Brexit" supporter and Works and Pension
Secretary Iain Duncan Smith on Friday over planned welfare cuts
proposed in last week's budget highlighted a deepening rift
within the ruling Conservative Party just three months before a
referendum that will determine Britain's future in the European
Union.
The uncertainty drove sterling to 7-year lows in late
February and traders said the stark division within the ruling
party did not bode well for the pound. The cost of hedging
against sharp swings in the pound around the time of the
referendum rose, reflecting growing uncertainty.
"Politics is going to be more important than economics for
the next three months in the UK and so far, both major political
parties seem pretty keen on tearing themselves apart from
within," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe
Generale.
"The resignation of Iain Duncan Smith will simply add
another layer of political risk to sterling's prospects."
Sterling was down 0.7 percent at $1.4375, holding
above last week's low of $1.4053 struck on Wednesday, when the
government's 2016 budget trimmed growth and inflation forecasts.
The euro was 0.6 percent stronger at 78.31 pence
.
Smith's criticisms of "unfair" cuts in welfare -- unusual in
recent history on the British right -- also threatened some of
the commitments in last week's budget.
"Sterling does not normally react strongly to UK politics so
this is probably due to Brexit," said Richard Benson, head of
portfolio investment at currency managers Millennium Global.
"The referendum is just making people focus on issues like
this a lot more. It is down in response this morning."
A growing number of banks have warned of the risks of a
crisis that could see sterling slide by up to 20 percent if
Britain votes on June 23 to leave the EU.
Investors worry that leaving would hit growth and threaten
the huge foreign investment flows Britain needs to fund its
current account deficit, one of the biggest in the developed
world at about 4 percent of national output.
Research commissioned by the Confederation of British
Industry (CBI) employers' group showed a vote to leave could
cost the economy 100 billion pounds ($145 billion) and 950,000
jobs by 2020.
And in more bad news for the economy, a monthly survey from
the CBI showed manufacturing output volumes fell to -15 in the
three months to March from 0 in February, registering its
biggest decline since 2009.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Angus MacSwan)