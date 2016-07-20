LONDON, July 20 Sterling rose against the euro and recovered all of the day's losses versus a broadly stronger dollar on Wednesday after a Bank of England survey showed no clear evidence of a general slowing of activity after last month's Brexit vote.

The survey reported signs that demand for credit was easing and that there were lower expectations for investment spending, but it also said the majority of companies did not expect any near-term impact from the vote on capital spending.

The pound, which fell 1 percent on Tuesday and has been weighed down by expectations the economy would slow sharply after the vote to leave the European Union, rose almost half a cent to $1.3131, 0.1 percent higher on the day.

It also traded 0.4 percent higher at 83.76 pence per euro. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)