* Equity call options rise as market limps higher

* Fund flows suggest equities aren't for the long term

* Turn in global PMI not enough to drive earnings yet

By David Brett

LONDON, March 19 Surging stock markets fuelled by cheap central bank liquidity have left jittery investors looking at alternatives to long cash equity positions as overheating markets lack the fundamentals to push much higher.

Since November, equity markets in Europe and the United States have rallied as much as 20 percent, after central banks globally flooded the financial system with liquidity to prevent a credit squeeze akin to the one that almost saw the collapse of the banking system in 2008.

The rally has been in relatively low volumes, however, and with a number of economic pot-holes still to be navigated - most notably fragile economic growth and a still-live euro zone debt crisis - some are looking to hedge their bets.

"The combination of hefty year-to-date gains, very low implied volatility and a still brewing euro zone crisis makes switching (equity) longs into call options to lock in gains and limit downside exposure too compelling to ignore," Pam Finelli, European head of equity derivatives strategy at Deutsche Bank, said.

The Euro STOXX Volatility Index, based on call and put options on the Euro STOXX 50 and which measures expected, or implied, swings in the index going forward, is near 12-month lows and call options are relatively cheap to buy.

That has in turn fed through to 2012 traded volumes. Data from derivatives exchange Eurex showed more call, or buy, options have been traded on European equities than puts, or sell options, bucking the trend over the previous two years.

Finelli said some investors coming late to the stock rally have been keen buyers of calls, perhaps unwilling to commit capital to cash equities, where valuations are beginning to look inflated.

"Conviction in the market isn't always there that's why we are seeing a fair amount of activity. They may not believe in equities for the long-term, but it's been increasingly painful if they're not taking part," Deutsche Bank's Finelli said.

WHERE NEXT?

With a second long-term funding operation from the European Central Bank out of the way and no plans for more, and with the U.S. Federal Reserve sanguine over more quantitative easing, the wave of liquidity markets have ridden looks to be running dry.

While the rally helped close a valuation gap between U.S. and European equities that had widened sharply last year, volumes have been low and some market participants, most notably the retail sector, have been absent.

Garry Evans, global head of equity strategy at HSBC, said in a recent note that, while investor sentiment as measured by its HSBC Sentiment Index was at a 12-month high and fund manger cash levels were low, it did not tell the whole story.

"All this suggests that fund managers are fairly well along in raising their risk profile... But if sentiment has turned optimistic, at least to a degree, retail investors don't seem to have put their money where their mouths are," he said.

Evans said that shows investors have remained generally unconvinced about the merits of equity funds, and HSBC's holdings analysis revealed that although fund managers raised their risk profile in the three months up to end-January, portfolios kept strong weightings in defensive stocks.

The argument for equities still being cheap on valuation grounds has also lost some momentum.

Twelve-month forward price earnings (P/E) ratios on the FTSE 100 and Germany's DAX jumped from around 8.5 times to about 10.5 times in the last six months, while the S&P 500 is now on a P/E ratio of around 13 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"It appears that P/E rerating has run its course for now and in order to get the next upleg of the market a turn in EPS momentum needs to be seen," said Mislav Matejka, equity strategist at JPMorgan.

PLAYING THE MARKETS

A significant upturn in corporate earnings looks unlikely given still-patchy economic data, analysts said.

While global purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) have improved, fuelled in large part by the central bank liquidity, Europe continues to lag and China has cut its growth forecasts for 2012, leaving question marks over future corporate profits.

Nearly half of European companies have missed expectations with 2011 results to-date, Thomson Reuters StarMine data showed.

"The rebound in (global industrial activity) likely staves off further downgrades, but at the current level it doesn't suggest meaningful upgrades either," Gerry Fowler, global head of equity and derivative strategy at BNP Paribas, said. (Editing by Toni Vorobyova and Simon Jessop)