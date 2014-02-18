* FTSE 100 up 0.4 pct, outperforms regional peers
* Index erases losses for the year after three-day rise
* BHP Billiton boosted by results beat
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Feb 18 Britain's top equity index erased
its losses for the year as it rose for a third straight session
on Tuesday, supported by miner BHP Billiton after strong
results.
Shares in the global miner rose 1.6 percent after its
first-half profit beat forecasts and the firm hinted at a share
buyback in August, despite a cautious outlook on Chinese growth.
While market concerns about the Chinese economy and emerging
markets remain, they have considerably eased over the past two
weeks, thanks to better economic data from the world's second
largest economy and a Federal Reserve pledge to keep rates low.
The FTSE 100 was up 29.54 points, or 0.4 percent, to
6,765.54 points at 1517 GMT, outperforming small falls in most
other European indexes.
The index has risen in nine of the last 10 sessions, taking
its total gain over that period to 5 percent, its best such run
since October, and leaving it up 0.2 percent year-to-date.
It was now facing technical resistance at 6,780, a level
that capped the FTSE last year.
"The fact that we had some better data over the last couple
of weeks calmed some of the nerves out there and helped feed the
risk appetite we've seen in European equities," said Joshua
Raymond, a strategy at City Index.
"We could face some resistance at 6,780 and ... that could
cause a bit of profit-taking considering that we've gone up
quite quickly, but we're still hoping we'll see some bullish
action in the longer term."
The FTSE, which generates a quarter of its revenues from
emerging markets, lagged its more domestically focused peers
during the emerging markets driven sell-off earlier this year.
Curbing gains on the FTSE on Tuesday was Intercontinental
Hotels, which retreated from an all-time high after the
hotel operator offered no new plans to return money to
shareholders, even though it had recently sold some property.
"They sold two big assets ... but the current (share)
buyback is ongoing so it was perhaps a bit naïve to expect a
large capital return today," Nomura analyst Tim Barrett said.
Volume on InterContinental shares was 70 percent higher than
its full-day average for the past three months. Volume on the
FTSE was 25 percent lower than its own 90-day average.
The drop in InterContinental Hotels was starting to lure
bargain hunters into the stock as the fundamental investment
case on the company was seen as intact. The shares hit an
intra-day low at 1,946 pence before recovering to 1,980 pence.
"We feel that despite the delay in the cash return it is
going to be a good buying opportunity (as) fundamentals remain
firm," said Ed Woolfitt, head of trading at Galvan.