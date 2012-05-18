* FTSE 100 closes down 1.3 percent at 5,267.62 points

* Lloyds, RBS biggest fallers on fears over exposure to euro crisis

* Rise in gold price boosts Polymetal and Fresnillo

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, May 18 Britain's benchmark share index fell to its lowest closing level in nearly six months on Friday, as persistent fears over a Greek euro exit and debt-laden Spanish banks knocked back heavyweight financial stocks.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended down 70.76 points, or 1.3 percent, at 5,267.62 points - its lowest closing level since Nov. 25, when it finished at 5,164.65 points. The FTSE also recorded its third consecutive week of losses.

"I've seen fund selling today. I've seen international funds coming in and liquidating positions," said Hartmann Capital equities and derivatives sales trader Basil Petrides.

Part-nationalised banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland led the FTSE 100 loserboard, despite a rebound in the share prices of other continental European banks which had fallen heavily earlier in the week.

Traders said concerns about the impact that the European crisis would have on RBS and Lloyds, with both banks exposed to Ireland, drove the slump in their share prices, with Lloyds' 6.2 percent decline making it the worst-performing FTSE stock.

"I think they're playing catch up with the rest of the banking sector. A European recession could stub out any growth in the UK, and if the UK economy struggles, then the banks will struggle as well," said Petrides.

The FTSE 350 banking index fell 2.7 percent, having slumped by around 30 percent over the last three months.

GOLD PRICE BOOSTS POLYMETAL

Precious metals specialists Fresnillo and Polymetal International rose above the fray to make gains of between 2-3 percent.

An increase in the price of gold - which investors often buy as a safe-haven asset during uncertain times - boosted both companies, with Polymetal topping the FTSE's leaderboard with a 2.8 percent rise.

However, concerns over the health of Spanish banks and Greece remained at the forefront of investors' minds, with world leaders meeting in Washington to discuss the European debt crisis.

Speculation has increased that Greece, which holds elections next month after voters rejected austerity measures imposed on it by the EU and IMF, will have to abandon the euro zone.

Underlining this concern, EU trade commissioner Karel De Gucht said authorities were working on emergency scenarios in case Greece has to quit.

The FTSE 100 has fallen 12 percent since reaching a 2012 peak of 5,989.07 points in mid-March.

Traders said the index looked over-sold but could still decline further, before potentially reaching a technical support level around the 5,128-5,165 point level which represents the previous low points reached last November.

However, JO Hambro Investment Management global fund manager Will Kenney said there were still spots on the UK market where investors could seek refuge.

Kenney highlighted stocks such as British American Tobacco , Asian-focused bank Standard Chartered and supermarket retailer Tesco as among his favoured picks, due partly to their relatively limited exposure to the troubled European region.

"With those sorts of companies, you're not buying too much UK exposure but a share of solid earnings streams that are globally diversified," said Kenney, whose firm manages around $1.9 billion in global equities. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)