By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, April 8 Britain's blue-chip index halted
a three-day slide on Monday as buyers took advantage of
beaten-down prices to place bets on possible takeover targets
and pile into defensive shares.
The FTSE 100 closed up 27.16 points, or 0.4 percent,
at 6,276.94 after dropping 1.5 percent on Friday, when much
weaker than expected jobs data from the United States sent the
FTSE to a two-month low.
The FTSE had cut its losses late on Friday and a rebound on
Monday, albeit modest, suggested appetite for shares had not
disappeared, thanks to sustained monetary stimulus from central
banks across the globe.
"Clients have been waiting for a meaningful pullback where
they could buy at some decent levels," Manoj Ladwa, head of
trading at TJ Markets, said.
"There could be a little more to go on the downside, but
traders are still willing to dip their toes in just in case the
market does carry on rallying."
Ladwa said he was "net short" UK blue chips, meaning he had
more negative than positive positions, but he cautioned he had
set automatic buying orders, or stop losses, just above current
levels, fearing further gains.
Among stocks he had been buying were food retailers Tesco
and Sainsbury, up 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent,
seen as defensive options if demand for superfluous goods were
to fall due to worsening economic conditions.
He also bought mobile operator Vodafone, which had
fallen 5 percent over the previous three sessions, as it offers
reliable earnings and is seen as the possible target of a bid
from U.S. partner Verizon.
Vodafone and food retailers were among the biggest
contributors to the FTSE's rise, adding around 23 points.
Bid speculation also boosted oil equipment maker Weir
, which rose 4.2 percent on news General Electric
is buying oilfield pump maker Lufkin Industries Inc at
a 38 percent premium to Lufkin's closing price on Friday.
Traders said Weir was itself seen as a possible bid target,
leading investors to cover their negative positions on the
stock, the third most-shorted on the FTSE 100, according to
Markit data as of the close on April 5.
VALUATION LURE
Russia-based precious metal miner Polymetal, which
trades at one of the lowest valuation multiples among UK blue
chips, rose 5.3 percent to the top of the FTSE on Monday after
unveiling a 30 payout on its 2012 net profit.
The broader mining sector, which has fallen 13
percent so far this year compared with a 6.4 percent rise on the
broader index, rose 0.8 percent as investors bought back into
some of the most battered names, such as Eurasian Natural
Resources Corporation (ENRC).
ENRC's stock, which Citigroup upgraded to "neutral" from
"sell" on valuation grounds on Monday, rose 1.7 percent in
volume twice its 90-day average.
Trading at 9.6 times their expected earnings for the next
twelve months, mining shares were among the cheapest in Britain,
along with oil & gas, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The broader FTSE index was trading on a 11.4 earnings
multiple, the highest since 2010, after rallying 16.6 percent
between November and mid-March, boosted by monetary stimulus
from global central banks.
"From a liquidity point of view we see continued support
(but) valuation is becoming more of a concern," Johan Jooste,
chief market strategist for Europe, the Middle East and Africa
at Merrill Lynch Wealth Management, said.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa, Editing by Andy Bruce)