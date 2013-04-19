* FTSE 100 index up 0.7 pct on day, down 1.5 pct on week
* Heavily shorted ENRC jumps on founders' buy out plan
* Barclays Stockbrokers flows show buying into weakness
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, April 19 Britain's top share index edged
higher on Friday, with some investors looking for bargains among
mining and energy stocks after the recent steep sell off on
global growth concerns.
The biggest gainer though was Eurasian, which jumped 26.6
percent after its top shareholder said that he is
considering forming a consortium with two other founders and the
Kazakh government to buy out the company.
The news sparked a wave of short covering on the stock,
which, as of Thursday, had 28 percent of lendable stock out on
loan according to Markit data - the fourth highest utilisation
rate in the FTSE 100 and 10 times more than the index average.
The jump in the lightly weighted ENRC contributed just 0.6
points to the FTSE 100, though miners as a whole contributed 6.5
points, with banks and energy stocks also adding a boost.
The blue chip index closed up 42.92 points, or 0.7 percent
at 6,286.59 points, its first gain in six sessions and
trimming its losses for the week to 1.5 percent.
"People buying the miners at the moment it's more bargain
hunting, than any economic improvement. We've seen some nice
bounces out of Rio and BHP, and Vedanta
is one of the standout ones," said Jonathan Roy, sales trader at
London Stone Securities.
"It's obvious that if we do see a continued slide in the
price of commodities, we are going to see their margins being
squeezed so I wouldn't be surprised if we see some more downside
on the miners in general. But when you are looking at Rio, it
does look cheap at 29 pounds, when you consider that two months
ago it was at 37 pounds."
Flows data confirmed investors' buying on the dips mood.
"We noticed a discernible shift towards purchases last week
when the market was low, and this trend has persisted," said
Chris Stevenson at Barclays Stockbrokers.
"Since 5 April, on average 58 percent of client trades have
been purchases - against a first quarter average of 53 percent -
and looking at this week in particular, the ratio has moved up
slightly to 59 percent, as clients look to invest into market
weakness."
Edward Bland, head of research at Duncan Lawrie Private
Bank, highlighted energy firm BG and miner BHP Billiton,
whose shares hit seven-month lows this week, as potential buys.
"Provided a company is underpinned by a premium secure yield
- and that applies to Billiton which has a prospective yield of
4 percent - you would do very well if you plumb the bottom."
BHP is forecast to have a dividend yield of 4.6 percent next
year, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine Smart Estimates -
the highest among all the FTSE 100 miners - but trades on just
10.5 times current earnings, in line with the sector average.
Any further weakness in the mining stocks could darken the
outlook for the FTSE 100, but for now technical charts show the
index in a consolidation phase, bordered by the 100-day moving
average and this week's low in the 6,209-6,215 points area on
the bottom and last month's 5-year peak at 6,533.78 at the top.
"As long as this movement remains above the 6,215 key
support level merged with the 100-day moving average, we expect
a sideways movement within the 6,215-6,535 area," said David
Furcajg, technical strategist at 3rd Wave Consult.
"Hold long positions above 6,215 points, and if broken,
reduce or exit long positions as a deeper consolidation would be
then expected towards 6,090 points."
(Editing by Ron Askew)