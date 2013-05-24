* FTSE closes down 0.6 pct at 6,654.34 points
* FTSE fall sharply for second straight session
* Index had hit near 13-year highs earlier this week
* HSBC fall takes most points off FTSE 100 index
* London stock market closed on Mon. May 27 for holiday
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 24 Britain's benchmark equity index,
which had raced to its highest level in nearly 13 years this
week, fell sharply for the second straight session on Friday as
a decline at major bank HSBC hit the market.
Some traders felt the pull-back could accelerate in June
although many still believed the stock market's longer-term
rising trend remained intact and that the market would end 2013
higher than where it was at the end of 2012.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 fell by 0.6 percent, or 42.45
points, to 6,654.34 points, following on from a 2.1 percent
decline on Thursday which was its steepest one-day drop in a
year.
The effects of the 2008 financial crisis have led central
banks to inject liquidity into markets and cut interest rates in
order to drive an economic recovery.
Those measures have also hit returns on bonds and driven
investors to seek better returns from equities, and this in turn
has helped spur a world stock market rally.
The FTSE hit near 13-year highs this week but that rally
stalled on Thursday over concerns that the U.S. may soon scale
back a stimulus measure known as quantitative easing (QE) due to
increasing signs of a recovery in the U.S. economy.
"Investors are now worried about the end of QE, and no-one
wants to be left without a chair when the music stops," said IG
chief market strategist David Jones.
HSBC FALLS
HSBC fell 2.1 percent to take the most points off
the FTSE 100 index, on concerns that HSBC's $1.9 billion
settlement with U.S. authorities over money laundering charges
may have stalled.
A spokesman for the bank said it was "focused on taking all
necessary steps to fulfil its obligations under the agreements
with the U.S. and UK governments".
The FTSE 100 remains up by 13 percent since the start of
2013 and many investors expect any pull-back to be temporary.
"I think it's just a short blip," said MB Capital trading
director Marcus Bullus, who expected the FTSE to resume its
upwards trend soon and to test its record closing high of around
6,930 points.
However, others added they would wait for further falls
before buying back into the market.
"I would not buy at these levels. I would want to see a real
correction, at least down by another 10 percent or so from the
highs," said EGR Broking managing director Kyri Kangellaris.