* FTSE down 1.1 pct to 6,583.09 pts
* Index down for 2nd week as 12-month rally slows
* Concerns about U.S. stimulus trigger profit taking
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, May 31 Britain's top share index
recorded its second consecutive weekly loss on Friday as
investors cashed in on a year-long rally on speculation U.S.
monetary stimulus may be scaled back.
The FTSE 100 shed 73.9 points to 6,583.09 points on
Friday, ending the day and the week down 1.1 percent. It was 4.3
percent off a 13-year high hit last week.
A 25 percent rally started in June 2012 and largely fuelled
by global money printing has slowed down in the last couple of
weeks on speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve may taper its
asset-purchase programme.
"We've been taking profit and either holding cash, waiting
to buy on the dips, or recycling into other parts of the
portfolio," said Oliver Wallin, investment director at Octopus
Investments, adding a 5 percent drop could provide a good entry
point.
Charts showed the FTSE was likely poised for further falls
after reaching successively lower intra-day highs and lows this
week, pointing to fading buying momentum.
In addition the index's Bollinger bands, trading ranges
calculated from its moving average, have been converging - a
pattern that is typically followed by a sharp move.
"We're getting on for a week of consecutive lower lows and
the Bollinger bands are closing tighter, indicating a strong
break is imminent," said Steve Ruffley, market strategist at
spreadbetting provider InterTrader. "Would you be buying lows? I
wouldn't."
Flows into European equities from U.S.-based funds also
ground almost to a halt over the past week, Lipper data shows.
Yet data from spreadbetters IG and CMC showed their clients
were evenly split between buyers and sellers of the FTSE,
suggesting investors, facing low bond yields, were still
prepared to add to their equity positions.
"There's a lot of money on the sidelines and bouncebacks are
happening quite quickly," said Octopus' Wallin, who believes the
Fed is unlikely to scale back its programme soon.
"We're still in a sweetspot and in an investment environment
that is supportive for equity markets in the remainder of the
year."
(Editing by Catherine Evans)