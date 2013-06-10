* FTSE 100 flat down 0.2 percent
* Charts show scope for more gains after correction
* Investors using recent weakness to snap up old favorites
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 10 Britain's benchmark share index
edged lower on Monday, with weakness in miners on the back of
soft Chinese data only partly offset by demand for healthcare
and travel shares cheapened by a recent sell-off.
Industrial metals and miners were
hit by a run of softer-than-expected Chinese data at the weekend
which raised the prospect of lower second-quarter economic
growth in the world's top metals consumer.
Evraz and Polymetal, down 2.3 and 4.7
percent, were among the worst hit, also hurt by the possibility
of demotion from the FTSE 100 this week.
The Chinese numbers capped upward momentum from late last
week, when weaker U.S. jobs data calmed investor concerns about
a possible early easing of central bank stimulus, credited as a
key driver of global equity market gains over the past year.
"There are some crucial sectors - resources are the most
obvious, but anything that is relies on sales to China - that
are coming under a bit of pressure," said Andrew Morris, key
account director at Rowan Dartington Signature.
However, he added that the recent market weakness had
potentially increased the attractiveness of other sectors:
"This selectively looks like a decent entry point, we would
be cautiously optimistic about this point."
With such buying-on-the-dip in sectors like healthcare
partly balancing the weakness in miners, the FTSE 100
closed down 0.2 percent, or 11.54 points at 6,400.45,
after finding tough resistance at the 100-day moving average.
Technical analysts, though, said that the current correction
- which has seen the FTSE drop nearly 7 percent from a 13-year
high hit on May 22 - was likely to be followed by more gains.
"The 2-1/2-week correction has certainly been deeper than
anticipated, but the long-term uptrend remains intact while
strong support at 6,214.36 holds," said Ed Blake, technical
analyst at Informa Global Markets.
Budget airline EasyJet was one of the top gainers,
after a steep drop last week. It rose 2.7 percent, taking
comfort from lower oil prices, a boon for fuel consumers
which analysts say the market has yet to price in.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)