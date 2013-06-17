* FTSE 100 up 0.4 percent
* Rise follows four weeks of losses
* U.S. data boosts Weir, Wolseley
By Toni Vorobyova
LONDON, June 17 Britain's top share index gained
on Monday, with some investors seeing value in the market after
a four-week sell-off, and with stronger U.S. housing data
boosting sentiment on construction and engineering stocks.
The FTSE 100 index closed up 22.23 points, or 0.4 percent
, at 6,330.49 points.
The slight rebound came after four straight weeks of losses
- the British benchmark's longest down run 14 months - driven by
concern that the U.S. Federal Reserve could become the first
major central bank to scale back the plentiful stimulus that has
supported global equities over the past year.
Markets were expected to remain jittery through the Fed's
policy meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, but with the FTSE 100
down over 5 percent in the past month, some were starting to see
attractive opportunities among individual stocks.
Resolution added 3.1 percent after JPMorgan raised
its price target on the insurer and highlighted its attractive
dividend yield, while consumer health and hygiene group Reckitt
Benckiser gained 2.0 percent following an upgrade from
Citi saying the stock was undervalued.
Investors also took some comfort from U.S. data showing an
improvement in home builder sentiment in June and a pick up in a
regional survey of the manufacturing sector.
"You've got economies in North America showing increases in
GDP estimates, the UK is turning definitely ... so I would tend
to be quite bullish," said Tim Steer, fund manager at Artemis.
"UK companies are in good nick, a little bit cheaper over
the last month ... and many of them are very international. They
have been through a tough time over the last five years, so much
of the competition has gone by the way side and balance sheets
are very strong."
Steer's top picks included British retailers, travel stocks
like Easyjet, as well as companies focused on the U.S.
construction sector such as Weir and Wolseley.
Weir and Wolseley added 2.2 and 1.0 percent, respectively,
extending gains after the data on the U.S. housing market
Heavyweight Vodafone was another top gainer, up 1.6
percent amid talk of possible merger and acquisition activity in
the European telecoms sector.
The broad rebound in British stocks was also supported by
technicals, with charts pointing to a brighter outlook for the
FTSE 100 after it tested support around five-month lows on
Thursday before rebounding to close much higher that day.
"From here I wouldn't be surprised if we reach 6,550 at
least - it could take a few days or at most a couple of weeks,"
said Fawad Razaqzada, technical analyst at GFT.
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)