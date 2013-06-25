* FTSE 100 closes up 1.2 pct at 6,101.91 points
* Some traders see minor rebound up to 6,200-6,250 level
* Carnival rises 5.3 pct after naming new CEO
* Rexam falls 2.5 pct after profit warning
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, June 25 Britain's benchmark share index
rebounded on Tuesday from 5-1/2 month lows, with cruise ship
group Carnival leading the gainers, after steps by China
to reassure markets over its money supply lifted sentiment.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which had fallen some
12 percent over the last month after racing to a 13-year high of
6,875.62 points in late May, closed up by 1.2 percent, or 72.81
points, at 6,101.91 points.
Traders said the fact that the FTSE managed to close above
the 6,100 level - which marked a low point in early January
before the index then staged a steady 4 percent rise till early
February - could send out a positive signal for the near-term.
"We could now see a short-term rebound up to 6,200 or 6,250
but I would expect it to be quickly sold into at 6,250," said JN
Financial trader Rick Jones.
Helping the market mood were comments by China's central
bank, which said it would not turn the screws too hard on banks
in its drive to curb easy credit.
Carnival topped the FTSE leaderboard with a 5.3 percent
rise. Investors welcomed plans by the company - which has been
hit by several accidents - to name a new chief executive and
they were also reassured by Carnival's second-quarter profit
which beat analyst forecasts.
"We welcome both the Q2 results and the management change,"
Investec analyst James Hollins wrote in a research note, keeping
a "buy" rating on the stock.
However, beverage can maker Rexam fell 2.5 percent
after issuing a profit warning which underscored the uncertain
market outlook.
Worries over a Chinese economic slowdown and a likely end to
economic stimulus measures from the U.S Federal Reserve, which
had driven an equity rally earlier in 2013, have knocked world
stock markets back down over the last month.
Many traders were unconvinced by the FTSE's rebound, opting
to take "short" positions to bet on renewed falls in the future
rather than "long" positions to bet on a more prolonged rally.
"I'm looking to short into strength. I'm not looking to go
long here," said Darren Easton, director of trading at Logic
Investments.
(Editing by Gareth Jones)