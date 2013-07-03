* FTSE 100 falls 1.2 pct to 6,229.87 points

* Weak China data hits mining and construction stocks

* Egypt and Portugal worries also hit sentiment

* Favour "defensive" stocks - Securequity trader Afsar

By Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, July 3 Britain's benchmark equity index fell on Wednesday, with construction and mining stocks among the worst performers, as a clutch of worrying geopolitical situations hit markets.

Traders cited three key factors behind the market fall - lacklustre Chinese data, a political crisis in Portugal and mounting civil and political unrest in Egypt - and expected further falls in coming sessions.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index closed down by 1.2 percent, or 74.07 points, at 6,229.87 points.

The FTSE raced to a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in late May but those gains have been eroded over the last month, with the FTSE now up by roughly 6 percent since the start of 2013.

Stock markets have been hit by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will scale back economic stimulus measures that have driven the equity rally, and they suffered further blows on Wednesday from developments in China, Portugal and Egypt.

Data showing a slowdown in construction activity in China, the world's biggest metals consumer, hit mining and construction stocks, with miner Anglo American and building group CRH ending on top of the FTSE 100's loserboard.

A political crisis in Portugal caused by disagreements over austerity measures also rekindled worries that Europe had not yet fully overcome the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, while Egypt risked a military coup.

"Political upheaval in Egypt and an austerity backlash in the Portuguese government - which threatens to re-ignite the euro zone crisis - have led to a strongly negative sentiment today. It seems that for now we should accept a summer of market volatility," said IG senior market strategist Brenda Kelly.

Traders saw the FTSE 100 trapped between 6,000-6,300 points - its trading range over the last two weeks - in the near term, with little potential to rise above that.

Securequity sales trader Jawaid Afsar saw little reason to add to positions on the FTSE 100 at present and favoured "defensive" stocks such as utilities and healthcare companies, seen as among the most resilient to any economic downturn.

"It's very hard to be bullish in this environment," he said. (Additional reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)