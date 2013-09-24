* FTSE 100 up 0.2 pct to 6,571.46 pts
* Carnival falls 5.6 pct after profit warning
* U.S. budget talks, stimulus uncertainty curb appetite
* Saxo, JN Financials expect rally to resume
By Francesco Canepa
LONDON, Sept 24 Britain's top share index halted
a two-day slide on Tuesday but a selloff in cruise operator
Carnival Corp and uncertainty about the U.S. fiscal
outlook curbed investors' appetite.
Shares in Carnival fell 5.6 percent in volume nearly four
times its average for the past three months after it warned
about a possible loss for the current quarter and posted a 30
percent fall in its third-quarter profit.
It was the top faller on the FTSE 100, which ended up 14.1
points, or 0.2 percent, at 6,571.46 points.
The index found support around 6,540, this week's low point,
after a 1 percent drop over the previous two sessions and was in
a tight range between this and its September top just above
6,600.
Political discord over the U.S. budget raised the prospect
of a federal government shutdown if a deal is not struck by
month-end, deterring many investors from buying British blue
chips as they traded just 3 percent off 13-year highs hit back
in May.
"In the short term, it (the market) has got the U.S. budget
negotiations and the debt ceiling negotiations to cope with, so
that's restraining animal spirits a little bit... this week,"
Nick Beecroft, chairman of Saxo Capital Markets, said.
"But I think that will ultimately get sorted out next week
in such a way that markets can flourish."
The FTSE has given back all the gains made after the Federal
Reserve's decision last week not to scale back its
equity-friendly bond buying programme as mixed comments from
policy makers raised uncertainty about the Fed's future moves.
Fed speakers on Monday added to the confusion by saying
there probably was not enough data to taper at the next meeting,
contradicting what St. Louis' Fed president James Bullard said
on Friday.
Yet many in the markets still expected the rally to resume,
fuelled by recent, better-than-expected economic data from
Britain and the rest of Europe.
"We believe we are in a bull market and we are not concerned
by any of the recent bouts of profit-taking," said JN Financial
trader Rick Jones.
Jones expected the FTSE 100 to break above the 6,600 point
level this week and added he had taken on "long" positions to
bet on future gains in the share prices of UK bank Lloyds
and housebuilders Barratt Developments and
Taylor Wimpey.
Yet an analysis of share price valuations and earnings
provided a more sobering picture.
The Fed's asset purchases programme has propelled British
shares to a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2, a
level not seen since early 2010, according to Thomson Reuters
Datastream.
The sharp rise in the valuation ratio suggests that the
equity rally has been more about excess liquidity in the
financial markets than underlying company profit growth.
Data shows that analysts continue to steadily downgrade
earnings forecast for UK companies, with the country's earnings
momentum - upgrades minus downgrades as a percentage of the
total - currently at 3.7 percent, the weakest momentum since
November 2012.
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)