* FTSE 100 edges up 0.1 pct
* Vodafone lifted by merger speculation
* Vodafone rise adds most points to FTSE 100 index
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Nov 6 Britain's benchmark equity index
edged higher on Wednesday, buoyed by Vodafone as merger
speculation lifted the telecoms group and helped push the market
back towards five-month highs.
Some traders said the UK stock market may not make much
ground in November as some investors look to sell equities in
order to cash in profits after a rise in October, although most
still expected the market to rally into the end of 2013.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up by 0.1 percent,
or 7.41 points, at 6,754.25 points in late session trade -
edging back towards last week's five-month peak of 6,819.86
points.
"There's a bit more in the rally. It probably will grind up
between now and the end of the year, towards 6,900 points," said
EGR Broking managing director Kyri Kangellaris.
Vodafone rose 1.1 percent to add the most points to the FTSE
100, as analysts at brokerage Bernstein increased their price
target on the telecoms group on the back of speculation of a
possible merger with American peer AT&T.
Vodafone sold its stake in Verizon Wireless (VZW) to its
joint venture partner Verizon Communications Inc for $130
billion in September, leaving it with a pan-European business
spanning Britain to Romania and operations in the Middle East
and Africa.
AT&T has had an eye on Europe since the beginning of the
year and has considered options including Vodafone, bankers have
previously told Reuters.
"Operationally and strategically, both AT&T and Vodafone are
experiencing a rough patch. The possible mega merger between the
two that could be a welcome distraction for both appears to have
the same momentum as the VZW/Vodafone deal earlier this year,"
Bernstein said in a note.
The FTSE 100, which hit a 13-year high of 6,875.62 points in
late May, is up by around 15 percent this year.
APS Alpha technical strategist Adrian Slack said any
pullback in November could push the index down to 6,600 points
but he felt this would then be followed by a rally in December
that could see the index end 2013 at around 6,900 points.
(Additional reporting by Toni Vorobyova; Editing by Susan
Fenton)